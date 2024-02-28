Annette Lucas | Looks Good on Paper, But in Person?

The Village at Wiley Canyon is the proposed development between Hawkbryn Avenue and Calgrove Boulevard and between Wiley Canyon and Interstate 5, consisting of 379 “high-end” rental apartments, 130 independent senior apartments, 61 assisted living units and 26 memory care units — none of the senior facilities are low-cost to our seniors —and almost 9,000 square feet of commercial space. All buildings are listed as two to four stories high.

The project may look good on paper, but it is being proposed with entrance from Wiley Canyon, a two-lane road already used as a cross connector, and let me say there is no way to widen Wiley Canyon. Also, what I see as a further narrowing of the west side of Wiley by the addition of a “walking path” and a Class-1 bike lane to be constructed by the development.

At this point, it is important to know the bridge over (Railroad Avenue) is planned to be six lanes — more traffic coming/going toward two-lane Wiley Canyon. Wiley Canyon Elementary school parents already park in the middle of the road to turn in for drop-off and pickup of their children, creating a bottleneck to through traffic.

As a concerned citizen, it is imperative the Santa Clarita community know that this project may have long-lasting implications for our valley. The development is proposed in a flood zone, a high fire zone and other questionable hazards.

The safety of all residents of this proposed development and the existing homes can be compromised by impaired access to emergency services from the three roundabouts being proposed on this two-lane road.

Am I opposed to development? No — just do it responsibly.

Annette Lucas

Newhall