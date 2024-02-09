Arthur Saginian | Observations on SCOTUS Trump Case

I just finished listening to the Trump v. Colorado ballot case that was being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. My take on the exchanges between the counsels and the justices is that the court is not keen on one (or two, or three) state(s) creating political chaos for the entire country, especially since the concept of insurrection has neither been clearly defined nor has it been successfully applied to Donald Trump or anyone else (with regards to the Jan. 6 event) in any court of law.

The states may have their rights and powers, but this specific matter presents a unique situation where they must be overruled for the good of the country as a whole. Colorado’s decision to keep Trump off of their ballot is both politically risk-ridden and practically ill-advised. I personally think it was a stupid move unless it was their plan all along to simply test the waters.

I see a 9-0 ruling against Colorado in this case.

Incidentally, I think that Trump’s side made a stronger case and responded better than Colorado’s side. I actually felt bad for the counsel from Colorado. I would hate to have been in her shoes.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita