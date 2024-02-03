Arthur Saginian | Who’s Bought and Paid for?

When they say things like, “they’re already bought and paid for,” what exactly do they mean? I think they mean that private special interest groups have gotten so deep into the policy-making of our country that it really doesn’t matter who you vote for — those people were already “purchased” before their names even got on the ballot, which is how their names got on the ballot.

Now, think about it. If we think Donald Trump is the worst thing for our democracy in that he will ignore our electoral processes and try to circumvent the voting “will of the people,” then why do we so easily ignore the well-funded groups that already do that? Maybe because we’re ignorant, naive and even stupid?

Take a look at some of the stuff that’s going on right now that goes completely against what most voters really want. For example:

1: The majority of Americans are not interested in buying an electric vehicle yet the concept is being forced down our throats regardless. So who’s doing the forcing? Congress? The president? I don’t think so. Who do they answer to? Greta Thunberg? I don’t think so. Well? Where is all of that money going? Who’s really capitalizing on all of this crap?

2: Why have we sent more money to Ukraine in two years than we’ve sent to Israel since it was recognized as a state in 1948? What does Ukraine mean to the average American voter? Nothing. Russia is not a threat to us. They’re just trying to survive let alone take over the world. We could have built enough homes to house every single homeless person in this country with that money, but we didn’t. So, where is all of that money going? Who’s capitalizing on all of this crap?

3: The LGBTQ community, and anyone else who needs help figuring out who and what they are, are attempting to co-opt an entire nation’s educational system with their demands. We’ve literally been taken hostage. The majority of voters don’t give a rat’s ass about the personal needs (or problems) of someone who doesn’t know the difference between a man and a woman, but look at what’s being shoved down our throats. Why is this happening? Who’s behind it?

Well?

And you think Donald Trump is dangerous? What about the people who “actually” run this place?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita