Neil Fitzgerald | Can We Afford to Have Biden as President?

As I write this article, there are two major stories in American politics: first, issues relating to President Joe Biden’s health and state of mind; and second, the chaos at our border. Both issues will dominate our presidential election, and both are interlinked.

The judgment of the special counsel investigating President Biden is damning. For the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to quote in full what the special counsel said:

“But as taken as a whole, the evidence will likely leave jurors with reasonable doubts about whether Mr. Biden knew he was sharing classified information with (Mark) Zwonitzer and intended to do so. For these jurors, Mr. Biden’s apparent lapses and failures in February and April 2017 will likely appear consistent with the diminished faculties and faulty memory he showed in Zwonitzer interview recordings and in our interview of him. Therefore, we conclude that the evidence does not establish that Mr. Biden willfully disclosed national defense information to Zwonitzer.”

Sadly, there is more damning evidence to come but let us pause and reflect on this for a moment.

Our president has diminished faculties and faulty memory. In the past few days, President Biden has confused President Emmanuel Macron of France with a dead former president of France, and confused former chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel with her predecessor from the 1980s.

This is happening as America rightly targets the Houthis in Yemen and responds to Iranian missile and drone attacks in the Middle East. Attacks that happened after President Biden gave the Iranians $6 billion and after he removed the designation of the Houthis being a terrorist organization.

Ask yourself this: When President Biden is phoning the Israelis and the Arab states to get American hostages released from the terrorist baby killers of Hamas, do you trust him to know who he is talking to? What’s stopping him thinking he’s on the phone to Saudi Arabia and Qatar and it turns out he’s phoning the Israelis?

The White House wants to send billions of dollars to Ukraine to push back the Russians from their illegal invasion. What’s stopping the president thinking he’s on the phone to Mikhail Gorbachev when he’s on the phone to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine? The last time someone was this dazed and confused when it came to Russia was Boris Yeltsin and that was due to his well-known love of vodka.

An excuse the Democrats are running with is that President Biden was being interviewed straight after Hamas massacred innocent Israelis. Do we want someone as president who is forgetful during a major international crisis?

While sending billions to help protect other nations’ borders, the White House is unable to secure our border at home. Again, this is directly linked to President Biden not being able to be president.

The White House said it needed more laws to control our border. It never did. Under the previous Republican administration, we had the laws needed to lower illegal immigration.

When the Republicans pointed this out and pushed back against the recent Democrat bill, which would still allow thousands of illegal migrants per day, the White House suddenly woke up and now says it is considering executive action to deter illegal migration.

The White House has spent weeks dithering and doddering around while hordes of criminals, drug dealers and terrorist suspects flood our border and while innocent people are trafficked and sold into slavery. Now the White House suddenly remembers it can control the border itself. We have wasted three years on being ineffective on the border, and why? Because President Biden doesn’t have control of his party or his own administration, he was too scared of his mad, communist left flank and he clearly doesn’t have the mental faculties to lead.

The people who work for President Biden know he is unfit for office. His lawyers wrote to the special counsel asking that they revise descriptions of the president’s memory. This is clearly obstruction of justice. Ask yourself what would happen if the Donald Trump White House had tried to interfere in the Mueller Report like this.

But don’t just take my word for it. Take the word of the special counsel’s report.

“We have also considered that, at trial Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

Furthermore, the special counsel said, “He did not remember when he was vice president. He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

Ask yourself this: Do you want a man with the nuclear button who has “a poor memory” and who has “diminished faculties and faulty memory”?

Neil Fitzgerald is an international nonprofit leader having served in the U.S., U.K. and globally for various nonprofit and charity boards. He served as a conservative council member in the U.K. and as a campaign manager. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.