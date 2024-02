The Northern Arizona University IceJacks were named the West Coast Hockey Conference Champions against the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins on Sunday at the Cube Ice and Entertainment Center.

John Ilvento (11) from UCLA passes the puck to another teammate while Jorden Werner (28) and Scott Bird (20) from NAU try to steal it during the West Coast Hockey Conference Championship at the Cube Ice and Entertainment Center on Sunday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Joshua Olin (23) from NAU during the West Coast Hockey Conference Championship against UCLA hosted at the Cube Ice and Entertainment Center on Sunday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Tommy Tasigeorgos (19) from UCLA fights with Liam Casey (13) and Ryan Treanor (18) from NAU fight for the puck during the West Coast Hockey Conference Championship at the Cube Ice and Entertainment Center on Sunday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Steven Soos (20) from UCLA and Sam Kliensmith (22) from NAU fight for the puck during the West Coast Hockey Conference Championship at the Cube Ice and Entertainment Center on Sunday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal