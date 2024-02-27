Rick Barker | Speeders Everywhere in SCV

In re: William Gerlach, “A Speed Trap in Santa Clarita,” letters, Feb. 11.

I could not disagree more with Mr. Gerlach concerning the speeding vehicles everywhere in this valley and on our two freeways, Interstate 5 and Highway 14. You drive the speed limit even in the slow lane and you’ll get dangerously tailgated, flipped off, honked at and passed like you’re going in the opposite direction. My back yard faces Newhall Ranch Road and the speeding vehicles, especially the motorcycles, are ridiculous. I’ve been told by several deputies that they are told to not even chase the speeding motorcycles because of the highly dangerous speeds they are traveling at and blowing through intersections.

I’m a retired stuntman who worked on tons of shows doing car chases and I can guarantee you that the vast majority of people driving on our streets are traveling at speeds far in excess of their ability to reliably control their vehicles in an emergency. The wrecks out here every week prove my point. Go to any intersection out here and count the number of people running the red light from the left turn lanes and even the through lanes.

Rick Barker

Valencia