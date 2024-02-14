Saugus district enrollment now open

News release

Priority registration is now open for universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten-age students to attend schools in the Saugus Union School District.

Students eligible for universal transitional kindergarten turn 5 between Sept. 2, 2024, and June 2, 2025. Students eligible for kindergarten turn 5 by Sept. 1, 2024.

The open enrollment window is also open for families who reside outside of Saugus Union School District boundaries and would like to attend SUSD schools or current families wanting to change schools. For the 2024-25 school year, all elementary schools will be open to accepting transfers with the exception of Plum Canyon Elementary.

Saugus Union School District has universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten at all school sites. Additionally, the SUSD has after-school programs at 14 of its sites.

To learn more, visit www.saugusud.org.