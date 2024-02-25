Surreal Places That You Won’t Believe Exist in LA

By Ashlyn Davis

If international travel seems a little out of reach, allow us to turn your attention to the spectacular wonders that are right in our own backyard. It’s no secret that Los Angeles is utterly brimming with diversity and creativity, so why not take the time to discover and rediscover local gems — even if they fall a little outside of the city’s edge. Every corner offers a new adventure, from tiled gems to enchanting structures based on fairytales.

Here are some of our favorite weird and wonderful places around Los Angeles that will make you feel like you’ve stepped into another world, perfect for the ultimate L.A. staycation.

Farou Food

4525 Chino Hills Pkwy. Chino Hills 91709

Yes, Chino Hills is filled with surprises. With a short 40-minute drive, nestled amongst chains like Arby’s and BJ’s Brewhouse, you’ll find a very impressive replica of the Egyptian Abu Simbel Temples that were chiseled into the mountains along the Nile River in 1244 B.C.

The “Witch House” of Beverly Hills. Photo courtesy of Secret L.A.

The “Witch House” of Beverly Hills

516 North Walden Dr., Beverly Hills 90210

Why travel to another city when you can be whisked away on a storybook adventure? This whimsical “Witch House” brings fantasy to life through flawless attention to detail. Wandering past this stretch of the Beverly Hills neighborhood and stumbling upon this surreal architectural fantasy, you might think you’ve accidentally landed up in Disneyland.

Heritage Square. Photo courtesy of Atlas Obscura.

Heritage Square

3800 Homer St, Los Angeles 90031

Why escape the city when you can escape the decade at the grounds dedicated to preserving Victorian-era structures and traditions? Its Gothic architecture offers a mysterious adventure into a completely different time as well as being a brilliant lesson in history.

The Venice and Long Beach Canals. Photo courtesy of Visit Long Beach.

The Venice and Long Beach Canals

Venice 90292

The Italian getaway that won’t leave you bankrupt and still has all the charm you could ask for. Both the Venice in Los Angeles and Naples canals in Long Beach have drawn inspiration from Venice, Italy’s stunning aquatic networks. In Long Beach, you can even take a trip on a gondola.

Bubble World: An Immersive Experience. Photo courtesy of Secret L.A.

Bubble World: An Immersive Experience

1345 N. Montebello Blvd., Montebello 90640

Embark on an extraordinary journey at this dreamy ‘Bubble World’ experience that will sweep your senses to another world! Traverse more than 10 immersive spaces, each with a unique and imaginative theme, perfect for the most epic photo ops.

Discover firsthand why this limited-time experience stands out as one of the most exceptional immersive adventures in L.A. Whether you plunge into the ball pit or partake in the hot air balloon flight simulator for a spectacular date night, one thing is sure. This world is not to be missed, as it’s fun for all ages!

Saint Vincent Court. Photo courtesy of Secret L.A.

Saint Vincent Court

St. Vincent Court, Los Angeles 90014

Missing Europe? Well, luckily, L.A. has small pockets dedicated to recreating life in Italy. St. Vincent Court alleyway is made up of colorful shopfronts, cobbled brick paving, and charming cafes. It’s home to an eclectic mix of delis, cafes, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurants, jewelry shops, a flower shop, and a tiny espresso bar.

Garden of Oz. Photo courtesy of Atlas Obscura.

Garden of Oz

3040 Ledgewood Dr, Los Angeles 90068

When you follow this yellow brick road, you won’t land up in Oz. Instead, you’ll find yourself in a mosaicked oasis filled with lush greenery. This Oz-inspired garden in the Hollywood Hills is a magical place created by local wizard Gail Cottman. Guests that are lucky enough to have a key will get a taste of Gaudi’s tiled gems in Barcelona.

Lummis Home. Photo courtesy of laparks.org.

Lummis Home

200 East Avenue 43, Los Angeles 90031

Los Angeles’ Lummis House, AKA El Alisal, was built by eccentric journalist Charles Fletcher Lummis More than 100 years ago. Stone by stone, Lummis built the 4,000-square-foot craftsmanship home over 13 years, resulting in the head-turning castle-like structure in Montecito Heights. The house is now a lesser-known museum open to the public.