Valencia to host Hart District Film Festival on Friday

News release

Valencia High School will be hosting the second annual Hart District Film Festival on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.

The HD Film Festival is organized by Cameron Gezerseh, a junior at Valencia High School. The event will feature 15 original films created by students who attend various schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District, including Hart High School, Saugus High School, Castaic High School, Academy of the Canyons, and Valencia.

There will be an awards ceremony, in which every submitted film will have the opportunity to win one of the following awards:

Best of the Show.

Best Drama.

Best Comedy.

Best Story.

Best Cinematography.

Best Dramatic Performance.

Best Comedic Performance.

Before the awards ceremony, there will be a live session in which the audience members will have an opportunity to vote on the awards. Last year’s film festival was the first of its kind in the Hart district. Now the goal of this year’s Hart District Film Festival is to put an even larger spotlight on the teen filmmakers of Santa Clarita, organizers said in a news release.

The HD Film Festival will take place in the Valencia High School Theater and the community is invited. Admission is free, and there will be free popcorn. The Valencia High School Improv Team will perform throughout the night.