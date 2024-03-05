By The Signal Editorial Board
In Saturday’s edition, we recapped our endorsements for the California primary election. Voting concludes today. For reference, here’s a list of our endorsements in today’s election:
☑ L.A. County Supervisor, 5th District: Kathryn Barger
☑ L.A. County District Attorney: Jonathan Hatami
☑ 27th Congressional District: Mike Garcia
☑ 23rd State Senate District: Suzette Martinez Valladares
☑ U.S. Senator: Steve Garvey
☑ California Proposition 1, Behavioral Health Services Program and Bond Measure: Vote No.
Judge of the Superior Court
☑ Office No. 39: Jacob Lee
☑ Office No. 48: Renee Rose
☑Office No. 93: Victor Avila
☑Office No. 97: Sam Abourched
☑Office No. 115: Keith Koyano
☑Office No. 130: Leslie Gutierrez
☑Office No. 135: Steven Yee Jak Mac
☑ Office No. 137: Tracy Blount