By The Signal Editorial Board

In Saturday’s edition, we recapped our endorsements for the California primary election. Voting concludes today. For reference, here’s a list of our endorsements in today’s election:

☑ L.A. County Supervisor, 5th District: Kathryn Barger

☑ L.A. County District Attorney: Jonathan Hatami

☑ 27th Congressional District: Mike Garcia

☑ 23rd State Senate District: Suzette Martinez Valladares

☑ U.S. Senator: Steve Garvey

☑ California Proposition 1, Behavioral Health Services Program and Bond Measure: Vote No.

Judge of the Superior Court

☑ Office No. 39: Jacob Lee

☑ Office No. 48: Renee Rose

☑Office No. 93: Victor Avila

☑Office No. 97: Sam Abourched

☑Office No. 115: Keith Koyano

☑Office No. 130: Leslie Gutierrez

☑Office No. 135: Steven Yee Jak Mac

☑ Office No. 137: Tracy Blount