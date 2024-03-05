☑  Our Endorsements

By The Signal Editorial Board

In Saturday’s edition, we recapped our endorsements for the California primary election. Voting concludes today. For reference, here’s a list of our endorsements in today’s election:

L.A. County Supervisor, 5th District: Kathryn Barger

L.A. County District Attorney: Jonathan Hatami

27th Congressional District: Mike Garcia

23rd State Senate District: Suzette Martinez Valladares

U.S. Senator: Steve Garvey

California Proposition 1, Behavioral Health Services Program and Bond Measure: Vote No. 

Judge of the Superior Court

☑ Office No. 39: Jacob Lee

☑ Office No. 48: Renee Rose

☑Office No. 93: Victor Avila 

☑Office No. 97: Sam Abourched

☑Office No. 115: Keith Koyano

☑Office No. 130: Leslie Gutierrez

☑Office No. 135: Steven Yee Jak Mac

☑ Office No. 137: Tracy Blount

