All-Foothill League soccer selections announced 

Hart Indians boys and girls soccer were well-represented yet again on the Foothill League’s all-league selections.

Both Hart teams won league titles for the third straight year with great team play and fantastic leadership by the two Foothill League Players of the Year.

Foothill League Player of the Year – Ariana Salvador, senior, Hart

Salvador, a two-time first team selection, now ascends to the top of the honors and was named the league’s top player. Salvador, a Pepperdine commit, had an unbelievable season and a foot in nearly every goal. The senior netted 24 goals and registered 24 assists in her senior season for Hart.

Ariana Salvador (12) makes a shot on goal in the second half against Saugus at Saugus on Tuesday, 012324. Dan Watson/The Signal

She finishes her illustrious career at Hart as a three-time league champ, CIF champion and regional champion, but still has so much soccer ahead of her. Salvador will make an instant impact at Pepperdine as well as the Filipino National team.

Foothill League Player of the Year – Samahj Oyewo, senior, Hart

Oyewo was an anchor on the Hart backline and a leader on a defense that held league opponents to just eight goals all season. The senior netted five goals this season and shined as a center back with his ability to defend and to build up the attack.

The senior also has plenty of soccer left on the horizon as Oyewo is set to join CSUN soccer next season.

Hart’s Samahj Oyewo (5) kicks the ball during the second quarter of Friday’s game against Orange Lutheran on Feb. 9. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Boys’ first team

• Vincent Guerra, senior, Canyon

• Jacob Bertran, senior, Canyon

• Gelber Sandoval, senior, Golden Valley

• Jovany Sosa, junior, Golden Valley

• Brandon Arietta, junior, Golden Valley

• Diego Rodriguez, junior, Hart

• Bryan Barron, junior, Hart

• Marco Gonzalez, junior, Hart

• Shay Sullivan, senior, Saugus

• Ethan Murrillo, sophomore, Saugus

• Jordan Cardenas, senior, Valencia

• Brody Cannon, sophomore, West Ranch

Guerra and Bertran were goal machines for Canyon throughout the season. The two were key in the Cowboys finishing in the top three in the Foothill League for the first time in six years.

Sandoval was often regarded as the top goalkeeper in the Foothill League. Sosa and Arietta were both key pieces in Golden Valley’s headline-stacked season, which saw the team finish second in the league for the first time ever.

Canyon forward Jacob Bertran (9) traps the ball against Valencia defense during the first half of Tuesday’s game at Valencia High School. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Rodriguez shined as an attacking midfielder. The junior scored just three goals on the year but was close to dozens more as he was key in all of Hart’s set piece plays. Barron and Gonzalez anchored the Hart defense, as the former played alongside Oyewo on the backline, while Gonzalez shined in between the posts.

Murrillo is just a sophomore but has notched two all-league selections as he now earns first team honors after registering 96 saves this season. Sullivan rarely left the pitch and was key for the Centurions’ success at midfield.

Cardenas led Valencia with eight goals and six assists in his senior season, moving him up from his second-team selection last year.

Cannon, another sophomore goalkeeper, was also dynamic between the posts and will look to build on his successful season with two more years at West Ranch.

Girls first team

• Makayla Charles, senior, Canyon

• Bailey Williamson, senior, Canyon

• Mallory Palm, senior, Castaic

• Adrielle Salvador, junior, Hart

• Natalie Mejia, senior, Hart

• Ayla Noble, senior, Hart

• Sophia Ruys, senior, Saugus

• Makenna Blum, junior, Saugus

• Sofia Rooney, senior, Valencia

• Juliette Miller, senior, Valencia

• Bella Truong, senior, West Ranch

Charles and Williamson have been staples of the Canyon program throughout their long varsity careers. Charles has been rock-solid between the posts while Williamson has been a consistent scoring threat every time she touches the field.

Palm has been a huge part of the foundation that has lifted Castaic far above the standard of a young program. The Coyotes have already earned points against every team in league in just three seasons.

The younger Salvador sister stepped into a bigger role this season and delivered six goals along with nine assists. Mejia also stepped into a bigger spotlight for her senior season and was pivotal to Hart’s ball movement. Mejia didn’t always get the assist but played a big part in the majority of the Indian goals this season.

Noble was named to the first team after her sensational senior season. Noble played nearly every position on the pitch this season and finished second on the team with 10 assists.

Saugus senior Sophia Ruys (10) kicks the ball during the first half of Tuesday’s game at Valencia High School. Habeba Mostafa/ The SIgnal

Ruys capped off her three-year varsity career with 15 goals, 10 assists and her third straight playoff appearance. Blum was one of the top midfielders in the Foothill League and tallied six goals with nine assists.

Rooney was arguably the top striker in the league and always the focus of every opposing defense she faced. Miller earned the same recognition for her work in the midfield.

Truong consistently found ways to score for West Ranch as she finished league play with five goals and five assists.

Boys’ second team

• Benton Watkins, junior, Canyon

• Gabriel Roque, junior, Canyon

• Alex Risdon, senior, Golden Valley

• William Flint, junior, Golden Valley

• Andrew Zamora, junior, Hart

• Messiah Antwi, sophomore, Hart

• Lincoln Fritz, junior, Saugus

• Santiago Veizaga, junior, Saugus

• Braden Laoa, senior, Valencia

• Henry Sarkisyan, sophomore, Valencia

• Logan Sanchez, senior, West Ranch

• Logan Sanchez, junior, West Ranch

Alex Risdon (21) of Golden celebrates with is teammate after Risdon scored in the first half against Valencia at Golden Valley High on Tuesday, 012924. Dan Watson/The Signal

Girls’ second team

• Isabella Aguilar, senior, Canyon

• Sienna Salas, junior, Canyon

• Leila Sedra, junior, Castaic

• Racquel Gonzalez, junior, Castaic

• Kylie O’Donnell, junior, Hart

• Gianna Costello, junior, Hart

• Emma Wenz, senior, Saugus

• Makeli Leonard, freshman, Saugus

• Andrea Maya, freshman, Valencia

• Taya Pickup, sophomore, Valencia

• Ainsley Pierzchalski, junior, West Ranch

• Ava Magana, junior, West Ranch

Boys’ honorable mention

• Marcus Toney, senior, Canyon

• Angel Recinos, junior, Castaic

• Eduardo Martinez, senior, Golden Valley

• Aiden Salvador, freshman, Hart

• Cooper Luckenbach, senior, Saugus

• Kenneth Yoo, junior, Valencia

• Oladipo Idowu, senior, West Ranch

Girls’ honorable mention

• Alyssa Cruz, freshman, Canyon

• Clair Silvestro, junior, Castaic

• Audrey Tait, sophomore, Golden Valley

• Sophia Willis, senior, Hart

• Paige McGee, senior, Saugus

• Ariana Neely, senior, Valencia

• Isabella Bruno, junior, West Ranch

Local boys’ Heritage League selections

First Team

• Josiah Saroughian, freshman, Trinity

Second Team

• Isaac Saroughian, freshman, Trinity

• John Ryan, sophomore, Trinity

Local girls’ Heritage League selections

First team

• Izzy Swanson, sophomore, Trinity

• Sarah Dever, senior, Trinity

Trinity striker Isabel Swanson (22) kicks the ball against Palmdale Aerospace freshman Camila Moran (10) during the second half of Wednesday’s game at Tesoro Park. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Second team

• Abigail Carrillo, freshman, Trinity

• Eva Cuomo, senior, Trinity

• Sydney Deberdt, senior, Trinity