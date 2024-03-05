Burroughs volleyball sweeps West Ranch 

A balanced attack and strong serving to close out the match were enough to power Burroughs Bears boys’ volleyball to victory on Friday.

The Bears swept the hosting West Ranch Wildcats, 25-23, 27-25, 25-22.

West Ranch (6-4) was without star junior Noah Douphner, who is trying out for the USA Men’s National Volleyball U19 team as a 17-year-old. Douphner was one of several players absent as early-season injuries are nagging the Wildcats.

Nonetheless, the shorthanded Wildcats kept it close throughout and were able to slow down the high-flying Bear offense.

A 6-0 run pushed West Ranch up to as much as a six-point lead in the first set. Burroughs (5-3) struggled early on, giving a ton of free points to West Ranch, but slowly crept back into the game.

Jackson Manansala (13) of West Ranch sets a shot against Burroughs High at West Ranch on Friday, 030124. Dan Watson/The Signal

Bears outside hitter Benji Ly tied the score at 19-19 with an ace, and after going blow-for-blow in the final points, Burroughs escaped with a win.

Burroughs’ offense was much more lethal in the second set, where Ly and Charlie Gerard got into rhythm on the net.

The Bear duo fired down six kills apiece in the second set alone. Ly led the team with nine kills while Gerard and setter-opposite hitter Henry Carlin tallied seven.

West Ranch middle blocker Parker Rappoport was one of a few Wildcats who played well on defense. Rappoport led with a game-high three blocks while consistently making contact with Burroughs’ swings.

Wildcats senior Aiden Prestridge led the team with five kills.

Aiden Prestridge (15) of West Ranch puts a shot over the net against Burroughs High at West Ranch on Friday, 030124. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Bears have strong serving from nearly every starter but the Wildcats showcased some exceptional serve receive to keep the aces to a minimum.

West Ranch allowed zero aces in the second set but stumbled in the third game where the team gave up six.

Burroughs led comfortably for the majority of the third set but West Ranch refused to go away. The Cats fired off three straight points after being on the wrong side of a 24-19 match point situation before a Burroughs kill ended the night.

The Wildcats have now lost three of their last four matches, all of which coach Brandon Johnson believes the team had the chance to win.

“As a coach, I am extremely proud of the effort that the boys have been putting in,” Johnson said. “We’ve played four matches in an eight-day span and lost three of them. And in every single one of them, it can be argued that we had every opportunity to win the match. So as a coach, and as a team, you can only put yourself in those positions. I’m very, very pleased with our efforts but I am bummed for the boys that they aren’t seeing their efforts be rewarded with wins. I’m very confident that it’ll turn if they continue to put in the effort.”

Salvador Rodriguez (7) of West Ranch returns a serve by Burroughs High at West Ranch on Friday, 030124. Dan Watson/The Signal

Injuries are just part of the game and part of why the Wildcats are carrying a bigger varsity squad this season. Douphner may miss more time if he makes the national team, but Johnson believes the squad can weather the absences.

“The hope and the plan is that (Douphner) does make it,” Johnson said. “Having a player like that it’s irreplaceable. However, if every person on the team steps up 2% 3% 5%, not 100%, if everyone just steps up a little then it takes away that loss when he’s not here.”

West Ranch returns to Foothill League play on Tuesday and will have just one more non-league game for the remainder of the regular season. League play will be a challenge for all seven Foothill teams as Johnson believes all 12 matches will be tough.

“The Foothill league is going to be an absolute gauntlet this year,” Johnson said. “We have already seen it in two matches and I do not think that there’s an easy match on the schedule for anybody. So If we get better and improve, I think that we will be right there up near the top of the Foothill League.”

West Ranch will host Saugus on Tuesday and Valencia on Thursday. Both league bouts are slated for 5:30 p.m.