CIF releases all-sectional selections for cheer 

Six local athletes were honored in the All-CIF selections for traditional competitive cheer.

Valencia and Saugus both hoisted CIF titles this season and earned three selections apiece.

From the Division 2A champion Vikings, Ella Stroh, Paige Davis and sophomore Delany Morris earned all-CIF honors.

Valencia coach Haley Santamaria also nabbed CIF Coach of the Year honors in Division 2A and was beyond proud of her star trio.

“We are so proud of our three athletes, Ella Stroh, Paige Davis and Delaney Morris for being named as 2024 All CIF-SS,” Santamaria said via text message. “These athletes have put in countless hours of hard work and dedication. They’ve shown true commitment to the team and season by having a great attitude and work ethic with continued motivation to advance their skills throughout the season. This is a well-deserved honor and we couldn’t be happier for them.”

Varsity wins first place at USA Nationals in Anaheim. Courtesy of Ally Stuart.

From Saugus, Landon Whitecrow, Maddie Oerum and Lizzy Damirjian were all named to the Division 4A Co-ed selections along with CIF Coach of the Year Candace Rogers.

Rogers and assistant coach Glenna Panarisi issued a statement to The Signal.

“Landon, Lizzy, and Maddie are incredible athletes who have helped lay the foundation of the Saugus cheer program,” the statement reads. “They are all graduating this year. Maddie and Landon were the varsity competitive team captains, and Lizzy is graduating a year early as a junior. They have all helped lead their team to many victories this year and have aided in making history once again for Saugus. Each of them are amazing representatives of their school, our program, and the sport of competitive cheerleading. All three of these athletes are extremely dedicated to their sport and truly deserve this recognition. We are super proud of Landon, Lizzy, and Maddie.”