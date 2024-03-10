Larry Bustetter | The Coming Plagues

As a former infectious disease researcher and clinical microbiologist, I maintained my credentials by reading publications including “The Coming Plague” by L. Garrett, a frightening 1994 New York Times best seller. This well-researched prediction over 30 years ago depicts what we are now experiencing in the United States by the illegal invasion of millions of unvetted and unvaccinated immigrants from all over the world. The likely prospect of many chaotic infectious disease outbreaks is high and risks a serious breakdown of America’s viable public health practices.

During a past Reagan Library speech, our Rep. Mike Garcia showed his F-18 fighter pilot military savvy by declaring: “A ‘woke’ military is a ‘broke’ military.” Likewise, an illegal “woke” immigration policy assures “broke” public health practices.

As our ally in Congress, Garcia showed his disgust of President Joe Biden’s illegal and intentional immigration border policy by voting to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, one of the three major perpetuators of this treasonous behavior by the Biden regime (including Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the “border czar.”). This is clearly aiding our enemies and not protecting Americans and is treason as defined by the U.S. Constitution. Now let’s finish the impeachment and U.S Senate conviction of these deceptive “leaders” intent on destroying America, our culture and our God-inspired constitutional liberties.

Larry Bustetter

Valencia