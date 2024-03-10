Lois Eisenberg | Don’t Hide the Galoshes

I just had a letter published in The Signal, “El Niño Is a Certainty,” dated Feb. 4, and before the ink was dry there is La Niña on the heels of El Niño.

This La Niña is never guaranteed, but if it comes to fruition the weather will be cooler and drier whereas El Niño is associated with warm and wet winters.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this past El Niño is believed to be the fifth strongest El Niño on record. El Niño and La Niña are not acting alone, whereas climate change is also exerting more influence on conditions in California and the U.S. There is a constant interplay between El Niño and La Niña and global warming.

So don’t store that wet weather garb yet, and if it is safe let the kids as well as you play in the puddles wearing their rain boots.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia