Olive Branch Theatricals presents ‘Done to Death’ at The Main

News release

Five world-weary, past-their-prime mystery writers are brought to an old mansion on Vulture’s Vault – a mysterious island in the Caribbean – to collaborate and write a new murder mystery television series. Each writer has a habit of conjuring cliché stories in their own style: a couple who write sophisticated murders, a young author of the James Bond school, a retired writer of the hard-hitting method, and an aging queen of the logical murder.

The one thing these writers share is their styles have been “done to death.” But when real murders happen, accusations and hilarity ensue. As the bodies pile up, will the murderer be found out before it’s too late?

A comic parody of the murder mystery genre, Fred Carmichael’s “Done to Death” is being performed this weekend at The Main in Old Town Newhall.

Directed by David Ritterbandi and produced by Olive Branch Theatricals by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc., “Done to Death” opens 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Main, 24266 Main St. Additional performances Friday and Saturday evenings March 16, 22 and 23, with 2 p.m. matinee performances March 16, 23 and 24. The March 17 matinee will be a sensory-sensitive performance.

General admission tickets are $20, $18 for seniors, and available online at www.olivebranchtheatricals.org, or at The Main box office, and online at www.atthemain.org.