Paul McGuire | Tired of the Relentless Left

I grow weary of the inaccurate or simply untrue opinions taking up space on The Signal’s opinion page and emanating from Team Horton/Eisenberg/Oatway, etc. Can you please just publish the results of them answering the following “yes” or “no” questions? NO elaboration permitted. I expect it will be the Fifth of Never since I doubt any of them have the guts to answer truthfully:

• Was the president’s decision from day one of his tenure to open the southern border, resulting in the illegal and permanent entry of many, many millions of people, good for America?

• Was the president and his administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan a successful, well-executed one?

• Is it OK for California taxpayers to pay for illegals’ health care? Legal fees? Housing?

• Was the decision to close schools during the pandemic a good one?

• Do you believe President Joe Biden and his family have achieved financial gain peddling their influence to foreign entities?

• Should men who “transition” to becoming “women” be allowed to compete in female sports at high school-college-Olympic level?

• Is climate change your No. 1 issue? Or abortion? Or is it a dead heat?

• Do you believe Biden is mentally capable of being the commander-in-chief for another four years?

• Despite him being an insufferable cad, don’t you honestly think the Donald Trump years were better for the country economically, internationally and domestically than under Biden?

• Are you better off financially than you were four years ago?

Paul McGuire

Canyon Country