Some Landmarks Change But Stay the Same

A common refrain heard throughout the Santa Clarita Valley is: “Everything has changed so much in the last few years.”

It is true that the addition of the Vista Canyon and Skyline Ranch projects have dramatically impacted the landscape of the SCV, as well as the countless changes in retail and restaurant businesses.

Yet, many longtime institutions remain.

Legendary SCV Classics

These restaurants have survived the winds of change in the SCV for more than 40 years.

Halfway House Café

15564 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita 91390

The Halfway House began life as a trading post in 1906. In 1931 it became a café. It is well known as a favorite entertainment industry location for the numerous film, television and commercial shoots it has been featured in throughout the decades.

Tolfree’s Dining Room (circa 1989) when the Saugus Cafe was located inside the Saugus Train Station. Photo courtesy of scvhistory.com

The Original Saugus Café

25861 Railroad Ave., Santa Clarita 91355

The longest operating restaurant in Los Angeles County the Saugus Cafe was opened in 1886 by James Herbert Tolfree as “Saugus Eating House.” It moved to its current location in 1905.

Backwoods Inn

17846 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country 91351

The Backwoods Inn opened in 1966. In 2024 it will celebrate 58 years as one of the SCV’s premiere restaurants.

LeChene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita 91390

Celebrating 44 years, Juan Alonso, leased the building known as Castle Oaks in 1980 before buying the property the following year. In September 1980, he opened the renowned Le Chene French Cuisine restaurant.

Waystation Coffee Shop

24377 Main St., Newhall 91321

Way Station Coffee Shop opened in 1971 in the heart of Old Town Newhall and is a classic small-town diner. This cozy diner serves traditional breakfast and lunch meals. Its open Wednesday through Monday 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Closed Tuesdays.

Comforting Classics

William S. Hart Regional Park

24151 N. Newhall Ave. Newhall 91321

William S. Hart, also known as “Two Gun Bill,” was the first cowboy movie star during the silent film era and made an indelible mark on the Santa Clarita Valley. He donated his sprawling 265-acre ranch for the public to enjoy. It features Hart’s home which is now a museum filled with his personal effects and movie paraphernalia, along with Native American artifacts and Western art.

The William S. Hart Museum is a satellite of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and offers free guided tours year round.

Forty-year employee, Server Gail Johnson pours coffee for long-time customer Larry McKinley at The Original Saugus Cafe. Today, the Saugus Cafe is still a staple of the community and a popular location spot for the television and movie industries. Dan Watson/The Signal

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St., Newhall 91321

The guild is a non-profit arts organization that produces at least nine full-scale productions each season. In July of 1970, it held it’s first production “Vacancy in Paradise,” which was held at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium. This year will mark 54 years of community theater in the SCV.

El Trocadero Mesquite Grill & Cantina

24274 Main St., Newhall 91321

The restaurant offers authentic Sonoran cuisine and opened for business in late 1998.

The smell of tantalizing mesquite wafting in the air is the first sign that you’re in for a treat here. Then there’s the friendly service, a hallmark of the restaurant’s more than 25-year history at Newhall location.

Egg Plantation

24415 Walnut St., Newhall 91321

The Egg Plantation was opened in the mid-1970s by Maureen Anderson. It was called the Egg Plant and offered a 101-omelet menu, which the restaurant still offers.