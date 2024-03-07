West Ranch’s Jeff Bryant steps down 

After four and a half seasons at the helm of West Ranch boys’ basketball, head coach Jeff Bryant has resigned.

Bryant stepped down on Friday and cited a difference in philosophies with the administration but said he is beyond grateful for the opportunities he received with the Wildcats program.

“West Ranch is more than basketball and more than wins and losses,” Bryant said via text message. “It stands on its core values and holds its students and athletes to a higher standard. I have grown as a coach and most importantly as a person under their guidance. There’s things I need to get better at and I will continue to work on them. I am grateful for the relationships I have built over the years. I have received countless calls/text messages from alumni, parents, and supporters of the community sending their well wishes.”

Bryant began as an assistant with the program in 2017 and took over as the varsity coach in the middle of the 2019-20 season.

The coach guided West Ranch from mediocrity to becoming one of the premier programs in California. Bryant led the Wildcats to three Foothill League titles and into the Open Division playoffs in 2023, where the team was able to win two of its three games in pool play.

Bryant also led West Ranch on a remarkable 36-game or a 44-game win streak depending who you talk to due to the forfeit fiasco earlier this season. The streak stretched through five seasons of Foothill League play.

The coach’s family was also affected by the decision as the Bryants were involved with the program.

“The decision is filled with a lot of emotions,” Bryant said. “My three children were born Wildcats, specifically my 11-year-old daughter Zoey, who has been around West Ranch since she was 4 years old, is a die-hard Wildcat, and she is devastated.”

Bryant made it his mission to win basketball games on the court while doing everything possible off the court to send his players to college.

“We take pride in helping kids go to college,” Bryant said. “Me and my staff work tirelessly behind the scenes to accomplish that goal. But I’ll say the main thing is just having an impact on young men and preparing them for what’s ahead in life. It’s more than just playing basketball and trying to win a championship.”

Bryant’s former players include Boise State’s Andrew Meadow, Montana State’s Jaqari Miles, UNLV’s James Evans, Nevada’s Jazz Gardner, San Marcos’ Tracy Bryden and Cal State LA’s Corey Cofield and Isaiah Fields.

Bryant isn’t sure what’s next for him but knows the West Ranch program is set up for success for whoever takes over at the helm.

“I’m not sure what’s next to be honest. I might just take the year off,” Bryant said. “I’ve been grinding non-stop for seven straight years, but I’ll see you at a lot of games next year watching us win another league title.”