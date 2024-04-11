Juanita Fitzgerald | Stop Pretending Saugus Doesn’t Exist

I have been following the stories on the sale of Santa Clarita Elementary School, its closing and all of the meetings and committees to be formed. I have lived in Saugus for a long time (53 years) and I remember the rumored misdeeds of the sale of Saugus Elementary School years ago. I hope this doesn’t happen again.

It seems that this piece of property is perfect for the city to obtain for a Saugus community center and maybe a Saugus library. When is the city going to stop pretending Saugus doesn’t exist?

This could be a win-win for everyone — the city, the school district and the residents of Saugus and northern Valencia.

Juanita Fitzgerald

Saugus