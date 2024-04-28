May the fun be with YOU! 

May is nearly here and so are many of our favorite May celebrations including Stars Wars Day and Cinco de Mayo.

Stars Wars Day is celebrated on May 4. The date originated from the pun “May the Fourth be with you,” a variant of the Star Wars catchphrase “May the Force be with you.”

Cinco de Mayo is Spanish for May the Fifth, the date that celebrates Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The best part of Cinco de Mayo in the Santa Clarita Valley is the numerous restaurants where you can celebrate the day eating tacos and drinking margaritas.

May is also the month to attend the Los Angeles County Fair and the California Strawberry Festival. Viva May!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

Celebrate Season of the Force now through June 2

Info disneyland.disney.go.com/en-ca/events-tours/disneyland/star-wars/

Since 2013, The Walt Disney Company has officially observed May the Fourth with several Star Wars events and festivities at Disneyland. Now Disneyland has expanded the celebration from one day to become Star Wars month.

Debuting during Season of the Force embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue and watch the Disneyland Park fireworks from within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on selected nights. Plus, enjoy specially themed food, beverages, merchandise and more for a limited time.

The Academy Museum

May the 4th Celebration Across the Galaxy

Saturday, May 4 10:30 a.m.

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles 90036

Info www.academymuseum.org

Is The Force strong with you? Join the Academy Museum as it explores the galaxy for a Star Wars-inspired May the Fourth Celebration.

Whether you’re a Padawan, Jedi or Sith, all forces will unite for a themed, fun-filled day, including a Droid meet and greet, all-ages workshop, community mural and more in a galaxy far, far away.

Among the highlights of the celebration is a showing of the movies “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

L.A. County Fair

May 3-27

1101 W McKinley Ave., Pomona 91768

Info www.lacountyfair.com

Los Angeles County has changed since 1921, when the L.A. County Fair was first staged as an agricultural fair. However, this popular event still has farm-friendly appeal with livestock beauty contests, local produce and carnival rides and games, alongside the more modern acrobats, wine tastings, exhibitions and concerts.

The 2024 L.A. County Fair celebrates the medley of communities that comprise Los Angeles County with its theme Stars, Stripes & Fun.

L.A. County is one of the most diverse counties in the nation, brimming with a mix of cultures and communities. Through song and dance, awe-inspiring exhibits and a taste of everything from corn dogs to turkey legs, tacos to red beans and rice, plantains to funnel cakes the fair celebrates L.A. County.

Enjoy concerts, competitions, exhibits and the food.

Tickets are cheaper when purchased online.

Cinco De Mayo on Olvera Street

Sunday, May 5 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Olvera Street, Los Angeles 90012

Info cincodemayofiesta.net/

Olvera Street, the birthplace of Los Angeles, is a great place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food, entertainment and history. Take the Los Angelitos Del Pueblo Tour for a docent guided journey through the early history of Los Angeles. Visit the El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument that is located near the site of the early pueblo. Here 44 settlers of Native American, African and European heritage established Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Angeles del Riode Parciuncula on Sept. 4, 1781.

The historic Ávila Adobe, built in 1818 by L.A.’s Mayor Francisco Ávila, is the oldest standing residence in the city of Los Angeles and is located in the paseo of historic Olvera Street. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Located across the street from Union Station take the Sunday Metrolink train from the Santa Clarita Valley from any of the SCV stations.

California Strawberry Festival

Saturday, Sunday May 18-19

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W Harbor Blvd,

Ventura 93001

Info castrawberryfestival.org

Located beachside with stunning views, Ventura’s lively downtown is blocks away. An easy drive from the Santa Clarita Valley along picturesque Highway 126 to the 101 freeway, the festival offers parking, free shuttles, and nearby Amtrak access.

Indulge in your favorite strawberry treats like build-your-own shortcakes, chocolate-covered delights, strawberry nachos, strawberry pizza, strawberry funnel cake, strawberry chimichangas, deep-fried strawberries, berry kabobs, strawberry tamales, strawberry shortcake, strawberry beer, margaritas, smoothies and strawberry popcorn.

With more than 40 food vendors, a Ninja Nation Obstacle Course, live music and a plethora of arts and crafts booths, there’s something for everyone at this quintessential California festival.

Two stages of music offer a variety of tribute bands spanning numerous genres. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for youth.