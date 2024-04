Historic! With the fall of Haiti, Joe Biden has now presided over a record 11 full or partial evacuations of U.S. embassies. It’s the most of any U.S. administration in history … and in just over three years.

In second place: the Obama/Biden Administration, which had eight in eight years. So Joe is up for the award a second time, and even Hillary Clinton gets (dis)honorable mention.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita