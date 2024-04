Think open borders are “compassionate”?

According to his own Department of Homeland Security, Joe Biden’s open borders resulted in over 1,000 migrant deaths in 2022 alone, almost double the 568 total for 2021.

Add to that the drug overdoses, murders and crime in America resulting from open borders (not to mention the invitation to terrorism) and “compassionate” is a description that’s absurdly self-approving.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia