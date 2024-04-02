SCV basketball roundup 

The Santa Clarita Valley boasted a CIF basketball champion for the second straight season after the Castaic Coyotes brought home the boys’ Division 5AA title.

The season is officially over with players now moving back into club play and all-star games, while the seniors gear up for their next steps.

Numerous local athletes were also honored in the all-CIF selections.

All-CIF selections:

• James Evans, senior, West Ranch.

• Christian Clark, senior, Castaic.

• Tashaun Barron, senior, Castaic.

• Giovanni Valentin, senior, Castaic.

• Lucas Spring, senior, Trinity.

• Alanna Topete, senior, West Ranch.

• Destiny Onovo, senior, Saugus

Evans finishes off his historic West Ranch career as a four-year starter who scored well over 1,000 points. Evans is expected to make an instant impact at UNLV.

Team captian James Evans goes up for a dunk during the SCV All-Star Game at Canyon High School on Saturday, March 23. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

Clark was lethal from downtown, a specialty he flexed in Castaic’s CIF quarterfinal win over Godinez Fundamental. Clark hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and tallied 36 points in the win.

Valentin followed up Clark’s performance one game later in the CIF semis, where he dropped 35 points, four assists and four steals in the win over Dunn. The senior also scored a game-high 18 points in the CIF championship.

Barron was vital for the Coyotes in the post, where he was able to do most of his damage. The senior typically could be seen snagging a double-digit number of rebounds while also sending back shots, highlighted by his four-block night against Montclair.

Trinity shooting guard Lucas Spring (24) passes the ball against El Segundo senior Elijah Coles (4) during the second quarter of Tuesday’s game at Master’s University. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Spring finishes his illustrious Trinity career as the program’s all-time leading scorer, leading in three-pointers made and career wins. Spring totaled 1,548 points as a four-year varsity player and never lost a first-round playoff game.

Topete is a one-of-a-kind true point guard who helped lead the revival of girls’ basketball at West Ranch. Topete led the team in its CIF playoff run with 17.5 points per game while still being a pass-first guard.

Onovo led a young Saugus team into the playoffs all the way to the CIF quarterfinals. Onovo averaged 20.6 points and 10.6 rebounds a game in her final postseason run.

Saugus center Destiny Onovo (22) dribbles the ball against Torrance’s Bella Roosa (25) during the third quarter of the CIF quarterfinals at Saugus High School on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

All-league selections:

• Boys’ Foothill League MVP: Justin Perez, senior, Saugus.

• Girls’ Foothill League MVP: Morgan Mack, junior, Hart.

• Girls’ Heritage League MVP: Emma Schaaf, senior, Trinity.

Perez spearheaded Saugus on both offense and defense. The senior was key in the Centurions bringing home their first Foothill League title in 43 years.

Justin Perez (0) of Saugus scores in the first half against Valley Christian at Saugus High on Wednesday, 020724. Dan Watson/The Signal

Mack was the catalyst for Hart’s incredible 22-6, 12-0 season. The guard averaged 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game this year. The junior being named the Foothill League Player of the Year marked the third straight year a Hart player took home the honor and Mack could still potentially extend the feat to four years in her senior season.

Hart point guard Morgan Mack (13) dribbles the ball against Harvard-Westlake point guard Madison Mcdonald (2) during the second quarter of Thursday’s game at Hart on Feb. 8. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Schaaf was named the Heritage League Player of the Year for the second straight season. Schaaf averaged 24 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks per night this year, earning the forward a full ride to play basketball at Vanguard.

Emma Schaaf (32) of Trinity Classical Academy shoots against Santa Clarita Christian School defender Emily Hackett (13) at The Master’s University on Saturday, 011324. Dan Watson/The Signal

Foothill League Boys’ First Team:

• Eric Kubel, junior, Canyon.

• Tristan Tiu, senior, Golden Valley.

• Matthew Correa, senior, Saugus.

• Peter Burton, senior, Saugus.

• Bryce Bedgood, senior, Valencia.

• James Evans, senior, West Ranch.

• Darrell Morris, senior, West Ranch.

Golden Valley point guard Tristan Tiu (1) passes the ball along the sideline during the third quarter of Friday’s game against Canyon. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Girls’ Foothill League First Team

• Josie Regez, senior, Canyon.

• Izzy Escribano, freshman, Canyon.

• Arleigh Eav, senior, Hart.

• Andrea Aina, junior, Hart.

• Destiny Onovo, senior, Saugus.

• Cara McKell, sophomore, Valencia.

• Alanna Topete, senior, West Ranch.

Canyon point guard Isabella Escribano (25) dribbles the ball against Valencia point guard Kaydence Johnson (3) during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Canyon High School. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Boys’ Foothill League Second Team:

• Isaac Yuhico, sophomore, Canyon.

• Angelo Samson, senior, Golden Valley.

• Deven Strong, senior, Hart.

• Bryce Mejia, junior, Saugus.

• Max Guardado, junior, Saugus.

• Jacob Michel-Zavala, senior, Valencia.

• Ashton Carraway, Valencia.

Valencia guard Ashton Carraway (4) shoots the ball during the second quarter of Friday night’s game against Hart. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Girls’ Foothill League Second Team:

• Koko Booker, senior, Canyon.

• Akina Ma’at, senior, Golden Valley.

• Lily Cornejo, senior, Hart.

• Janelle Boozer, junior, Hart.

• EvaMarie Rios, sophomore, Saugus.

• Libby Oxciano, senior, Valencia.

• Aubrey Molina, senior, West Ranch.

Aubrey Molina (2) of West Ranch goes after the ball against Arleta High defender Aaliyah Serpas (2) at West Ranch High on Tuesday, 022724. Dan Watson/The Signal

Boys’ Foothill League Honorable Mention:

• Chigozie Osuji, junior, Canyon.

• Christian Clark, senior, Castaic.

• Kaleb Melara, senior, Golden Valley.

• Joe Montes, senior, Hart.

• Wyatt Wilson, senior, Saugus.

• Jacob Mazy, senior, Valencia.

• Tracy Bryden, senior, West Ranch.

West Ranch senior Tracy Bryden throws down a two-handed slam in the SCV All-Star Game Dunk Contest. Photo Courtesy of Cole Franquiz.

Girls’ Foothill League Honorable Mention:

• Taylor Ford, freshman, Canyon.

• Trinity Haddad, junior, Castaic.

• Janice Orantes, junior, Golden Valley.

• Emery Eav, junior, Hart.

• Brianna Burroughs, sophomore, Saugus.

• Keira McLaughlin, freshman, Valencia.

• Aishwarya Sudan, junior, West Ranch.

Canyon shooting guard Taylor Ford (5) dribbles the ball against Saugus defense on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Heritage League selections:

Boys’ First Team:

• Lucas Spring, senior, Trinity.

Boys’ Second Team:

• Cy Mitchell, junior, Trinity.

• Conrad Alderson, senior, Trinity.

• Evan Ok, junior, SCCS.

Trinity point guard Cy Mitchell (2) drives past El Segundo senior Elijah Coles (4) during the third quarter of the CIF quarterfinals at Master’s University on Feb. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Girls’ First Team:

• Iris Weber, senior, Trinity.

• Jianna Valestin, senior, Trinity.

• Cassady Freude, junior, Trinity.

• Lucy Smith, sophomore, Trinity.

• Sabrina Banke, senior, SCCS.

Trinity senior Jianna Valestin (20) dribbles the ball against Saugus point guard Julie Phillips (2) during Thursday night’s game at Church of the Nazarene. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Girls’ Second Team:

• Emily Hackett, freshman, SCCS.