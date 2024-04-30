SCV lacrosse playoff preview 

For the third time in four years, West Ranch and Valencia girls’ lacrosse split a co-league championship.

West Ranch has now won four straight as have the Saugus Centurion boys, who also split the co-league title with the Hart Indians, who won their first championship this season.

Now the teams will shift their goals to bringing home the first CIF lacrosse title to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Here’s everything you need to know for the upcoming boys’ and girls’ lacrosse playoffs:

Hart boys host Corona in D3 opener

The Indians enter the postseason on a tear, as winners of 12 of their last 13 games.

Hart’s first-ever league title notched the team a home playoff game to open up the Division 3 postseason as the Indians will host the Corona Panthers (16-4), an at-large team from the Big VIII League.

Corona has a host of crafty scorers with the stick but none more deadly than junior Cole de Venecia. The junior totaled a staggering 79 goals and 16 assists this season through just 19 games.

Hart defenders Scott Morris and Justin Chavez have been solid throughout the season and will need another lockdown performance to push the Indians on.

Senior Tate Fuller and freshman Max Smith continue to lead the way for the Indians, who have scored all season in unique ways thanks to coach Daniel Kim’s creative freedom on offense.

Hart opens the postseason on Wednesday at home against Corona at 4 p.m.

West Ranch girls await wildcard winner

The Wildcats return to postseason play on Thursday and will host the winner of Corona Del Mar and Beckman, who face off in the Division 2 wildcard round.

West Ranch had some stumbles in the middle of the season but is coming back around, winning three of its past four games.

The Wildcats are looking for their second straight playoff opener win and can avenge 2022’s postseason loss to the Sea Kings, should the team face Corona.

West Ranch’s Grace Manning (10) runs with the ball during the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against Valencia on March 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Strong attacking from the dynamic duo of Lauren Lamb and Grace Manning will be key while the defense will aim to hold their opponent under eight goals for the third game in a row.

West Ranch hosts the wildcard winner on Thursday with a start time yet to be determined.

Saugus boys take on Sierra Canyon

The co-league champ Centurions are looking for their fourth straight playoff win in the opening round.

Saugus will be home to open up the Division 2 postseason and hosts the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, the fourth seed from the Mission League.

The Centurions have shined in wins and had strong showings against tough competition in their losses.

Thursday could prove to be either but with Wyatt Notch, Kaden Barcus and Parker Teel doing their thing, Saugus could advance.

Saugus and Sierra Canyon battle it out on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Castaic High School.

Valencia girls notch bye, face Glendale in second round

After a bumpy start to the season, Valencia now finds itself on a tear heading into the playoffs.

Teamwork and strong defense have been vital for the turnaround but now the team will take on the challenges of the postseason.

The Vikings are looking for their first playoff win in three years and will have to go through the Glendale Nitros for the feat.

The Nitros and Vikes started their seasons facing off with one another and now one of the two will end their season in the matchup. Glendale won the season opener 12-3, but Andy Steier’s new-look team should be ready for the Prep League champs.

Valencia attacker Olivia Fassino (13) runs with the ball during the first quarter of Wednesday’s game on March 27 against West Ranch. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Senior Olivia Fassino will look to continue her scoring frenzy while goalie Gianna PruDe and the defense will anchor the back.

Glendale returns to Valencia for a Division 3 clash on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Saugus girls head down to Wilson in D3

The Centurions have shown numerous flashes of greatness this season but took some lumps in the Foothill League to end the season.

Saugus nonetheless is battle-tested and ready to go for its Division 3 showdown with the Wilson Bruins.

Wilson will have a number of tough assignments on defense as Saugus’ balanced attack has won several battles this season. Junior Gabrealle Martinez leads the Centurions with 48 goals, while Kacey Quinlan has netted 38 and freshman Caroline Doran has scored 33 and leads the team with 17 assists.

Saugus heads down to Long Beach to face Wilson on Thursday at 5 p.m.

West Ranch boys fall in wildcard round to Great Oak

The Wildcats fell just short early in the postseason on Monday, falling in the Division 2 wildcard round to the hosting Great Oak Wolfpack 8-5.

West Ranch graduates another stacked senior class but retains the bulk of its talented roster. The program is right on track with coach Chris Taylor at the helm, leading the way for the playoff-regular team.