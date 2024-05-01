John Dennis | A Beacon of Hope?

In the April 27 edition, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, issued a news release on some proposed legislation aiming to expand access to abortion care in California. She states, “As attacks on women’s reproductive rights escalate in neighboring states … it’s essential that California remains a beacon of hope and a leader in protecting and advancing reproductive freedoms.”

If you want to be a true “beacon of hope,” then offer alternatives to abortion such as low-cost adoption services; compassion, care and counseling for pregnant women; and the promise of life for the unborn.

A “beacon” means to be a light or visible object to serve as a signal, warning or guide and to be a “beacon of hope” means to prominently hold the promise of a good or favorable outcome. If California is to truly be a “beacon of hope” then I encourage our legislators to write laws to choose life, promote life, and offer compassionate care for women AND the unborn.

Be a good light that prominently holds the promise of a good and favorable outcome.

John Dennis

Canyon Country