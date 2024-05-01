John Dennis | A Beacon of Hope?

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

In the April 27 edition, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, issued a news release on some proposed legislation aiming to expand access to abortion care in California.  She states, “As attacks on women’s reproductive rights escalate in neighboring states … it’s essential that California remains a beacon of hope and a leader in protecting and advancing reproductive freedoms.” 

If you want to be a true “beacon of hope,” then offer alternatives to abortion such as low-cost adoption services; compassion, care and counseling for pregnant women; and the promise of life for the unborn. 

A “beacon” means to be a light or visible object to serve as a signal, warning or guide and to be a “beacon of hope” means to prominently hold the promise of a good or favorable outcome.  If California is to truly be a “beacon of hope” then I encourage our legislators to write laws to choose life, promote life, and offer compassionate care for women AND the unborn. 

Be a good light that prominently holds the promise of a good and favorable outcome. 

John Dennis

Canyon Country

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS