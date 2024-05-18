Mike Garcia | Thank You to a Community of Volunteers

Every day, I meet someone in the 27th Congressional District who reminds me why I’m so proud to represent our communities.

And every day, it’s the men and women I’m proud to call neighbors who remind me of the goodness of the American people. That’s why I’d like to take the opportunity in these pages not to tout my own experience, accomplishments, or goals, but to say thank you to my incredible volunteers.

Thank you, Team Garcia, for being the most enthusiastic, sincere, and hard-working team of volunteers in the country. This isn’t a team that only engages in election years or as the ballot boxes open – this is a team that works year-round to better our communities.

Just last month, Team Garcia held one of our “Saturday of Service” charity events. They delivered four separate carloads of food to families in need in the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and Granada Hills.

These men and women are grounded by the same four principles that guide me: Constitution, Capitalism, Competition, and Charity. Earlier this year, I joined some of these volunteers at a blood drive. At a time when many Southern California blood banks are running low, we had dozens of volunteers and supporters show up to donate. And last Christmas, I joined our volunteers and a local nonprofit, Fostering Unity, to hand out presents to foster kids and their parents during the holiday season.

In total, over the past three years, Team Garcia has organized and executed over 30 charitable events to give back to our law enforcement agencies, schools, small businesses, and so much more. These consistent, selfless efforts include donating enough blood to save more than 250 lives, picking up countless bags of trash throughout our communities, and feeding thousands of CA-27’s families.

There’s an old saying that the most important office in a democracy isn’t the president, prime minister, or congressman – the most important political office is that of the private citizen, We the People. Team Garcia and their impact on our community is proof of that fact.

It’s your values, participation, and vision that drive us forward, and Team Garcia has done an extraordinary job as citizens. So, once again, thank you. Thank you for supporting me in my mission to stand up to career politicians, protect the American dream, and ensure our country doesn’t turn into what California has become.

I hope to see you out on the campaign trail, at one of Team Garcia’s Saturdays of Service, or around the neighborhood. And I look forward to continuing our all-important work to create a stronger, freer and more secure America.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, represents the 27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.