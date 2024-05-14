Rob Kerchner | An Absurd Ruling on Absurd Claims

A Democrat New York judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $364 million in the case brought by Attorney General Letitia James, as guided through White House meetings. Dunno whom he’s supposed to pay, since the case had zero victims, and the banks whom Trump supposedly “defrauded” provided testimony in his defense.

The entire case was built off the absurd claim that President Trump’s first-class Mar-a-Lago, situated on some of the most expensive property in the world, is worth only $18 million. But hey, the sham trial fulfilled: 1) Letitia James’ unethical campaign promise to go after Trump: and 2) the White House’s desperate need to distract from its myriad failures in an election season, so it’s all good to the NeverTrump crowd that’s brought America such blessings over the years.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia