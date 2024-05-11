Robert Lamoureux | A whole house leak detector? Is that a thing? 

Question: Robert, I recently had to renew my home insurance due to my previous insurer not renewing my policy.

As part of the renewal process with the new Insurance company, I was required to install a whole house leak detection device on my water supply. These devices are expensive and not many choices are available. I was wondering if you have heard of this being a new requirement to get home insurance and how dependable these devices are? Thanks.

— Richard H. Castaic.

Answer: Richard, thank you for writing in. Sorry you’re having to deal with this. Some of the devices can be purchased for as low as $125 plus installation. I’m not surprised that the carriers are doing this — they are trying to minimize their losses. California has become a nightmare to deal with when it comes to insurance. If you go to Amazon there is quite a selection on their page. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].