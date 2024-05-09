‘Sweet Flypaper of Life’ on display at library 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita announced the opening of the exhibition, “From the Sweet Flypaper of Life,” featuring the works of high school students enrolled in the California Institute of the Arts Community Arts Partnership Photography Lab Program.

This exhibition is on display at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch (24500 Main St.) through Tuesday, July 16.

There will also be a reception held on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the library, featuring speeches and a certificate ceremony to honor the students’ accomplishments. Light refreshments will be served.

Drawing inspiration from the book, “The Sweet Flypaper of Life” by Roy DeCarava and Langston Hughes, this exhibition offers an exploration of Black family life in 1950s Harlem.

“Students from the CalArts CAP Photography Program have masterfully captured diverse facets of ‘home,’ whether it be a physical dwelling, a bustling landscape or a cherished refuge away from home,” said a news release from the city. “Through a series of analog photographs, these young artists delve into the essence of homemaking, inviting viewers to ponder the question: What truly makes a home, home?”

The Photography Lab Program, a cornerstone initiative of the CalArts Community Arts Partnership, provides high school students with a 12-week journey into the world of photography. Under the mentorship of faculty and current CalArts students, participants are equipped with the skills and tools to express their unique perspectives through photography, the release said.

High school students interested in joining the CAP Photography Lab program at CalArts can get more information at CalArts.edu/CAP.

For more information about this exhibition or the reception, visit SantaClaritaArts.com, or email Stephanie Jacinto at [email protected].