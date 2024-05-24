Trinity sends off senior trio in signing day 

Trinity Classical Academy honored three exceptional Knights last week as the school hosted its spring signing day.

Emma Schaaf, Katelyn Waugh and Jordan Hahn all signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Hahn, the Heritage League girls’ volleyball MVP, committed to George Fox University. Hahn finished her senior season with 249 kills, 71 digs, 66 aces and 36 digs as a middle blocker.

“Jordan is an electric player who works tirelessly to master and refine her craft,” Knights coach Rebecca Peluffo said via text message. “She is always looking for ways to grow and to challenge herself to be the best player she can be for her team. Her desire to grow is fueled by her passion and drive to serve her teammates well. I know at the next level she will find much success both on the court and as a strong leader/teammate to her team through her humble and kind spirit.”

Waugh shined in tennis despite the school not even offering the sport as a program. The senior showed fight and advanced all the way to the CIF individual sectionals along with doubles partner Aubrey Kua as a freelance team. Waugh now takes her talents on the court and in the classroom to CalTech.

Waugh is the first Trinity alumnus to be accepted into CalTech.

Schaaf, the Heritage League’s two-time MVP for girls’ basketball, is officially inked to join Vanguard. The Knights’ captain averaged 24 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks a game this season, and became the single-season leader in every category for the Knights’ program.

The senior finishes her Trinity career with 677 career points, 357 rebounds and 105 blocks in her two and a half years with the school.

“Emma has worked extremely hard. Vanguard has a great program and tradition of very good women’s basketball teams,” said coach James De Monbrun. “Coach Russ (Davis) is one of the best coaches you’ll find. I’m excited for Emma to go compete and make an impact. We are incredibly proud of her.”