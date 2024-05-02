William Creitz | The Liberals’ Latest Sport

Is it me, or has abortion become the liberals’ latest sport, complete with its own cheerleading squad like Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, who just introduced Assembly Bill 2670 to expand access to abortion by publicizing the abortion.ca.gov website, compromised referees — Democrats in the California Legislature — and fanatical spectators like Planned Parenthood, the National Abortion Rights Action League and their supporters?

Can any liberal explain to me his or her fascination with and commitment to the killing of innocent, defenseless babies and why they view abortion as birth control rather than murder?

I’m waiting.

I am reminded of the following two quotes about the hypocrisy of abortion advocates:

“I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born” (Ronald Reagan); and, “Isn’t it fortunate for pro-abortionists that their parents didn’t believe in abortion.” (Anonymous).

William Creitz

Valencia