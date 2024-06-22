Arthur Saginian | Voting for a Felon? Sure

I am not a devout supporter of former President Donald Trump or the Republican Party, but I would have no problem voting for a convicted felon just so long as the crime did not involve violence on others.

“White-collar” crimes, to me, are not felonies in the sense that I see felonies, so the fact that they can be considered felonies is ludicrous — the result of glitches in our justice system. It seems we’re still on the road to “a more perfect union.” I would have found Trump not guilty based on that alone. Yes, I would make for a horrible juror. I won’t follow instructions if I don’t agree with them.

On the other hand, IF Trump had indeed raped E. Jean Carroll, and was found guilty of that crime, I would not vote for him. I likewise would not vote for him if he murdered someone in cold blood in broad daylight in the middle of Times Square. “Destroying democracy,” however, is far too nebulous a concept for me to even consider, as one could easily argue that our democracy has already been destroyed. I think my logic is fairly easy to understand.

The Biden campaign is in big trouble if enough voters think the way I do, but the question I keep asking myself is this: Do voters think at all?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita