Christine Flowers | The Disgraceful ‘Journalism’ Tactic Against Justice Alito

I am not a journalist. I have never pretended to be a journalist.

The reason? I don’t pretend to be unbiased. I don’t usually do my own original investigation, unless the story has something to do with immigration, an area in which I can confirm my expertise.

My primary job is lawyering. My hobby is opinionating.

Which is why I find the so-called “journalism” of Lauren Windsor, the woman who lied her way into an interview with Justice Samuel Alito and his wife, to be as yellow as my grandmother’s wedding dress before we had it restored.

Windsor, a/k/a Lois Lame, went to an event at the Supreme Court historical society, something which she had every right to do as a dues-paying member. However, she was not there for the crudites and rose.

She ingratiated herself to Justice Alito by pretending to be a Christian conservative who agreed with the Dobbs decision and pretty much everything else that Alito has supported or authored in order to get him to admit that he believed in the importance of faith.

He issued this terroristic threat: “We need to return our country to a place of godliness.”

News flash, Brenda Starr: Most of us believe in the same thing, and none of us want Justice Alito or his colleagues on the bench to turn us into a Christian caliphate.

Of course, if you talk to women who support abortion rights, they think that any restrictions on abortion and the overturning of Roe v. Wade is akin to public stoning and honor killings, but those women and the men who want to date them do not represent the vast majority of Americans.

Then we have the conversation with Martha Ann Alito, which devolved into a very mean girl, catty kind of discussion about one woman’s annoyance with her neighbors.

Martha Ann reminds me of the women I grew up with: opinionated, funny, snarky and with a take-no-prisoners sense of moral authority. It is no wonder that I have turned into the opinionated, snarky and take-no-prisoners moral absolutist that I seem to be.

But these women were also decent, hardworking, patriotic and extremely loyal human beings who had a great deal of respect for our country and its traditions, and didn’t like to see those traditions mocked by social activists with progressive agendas.

Martha Ann is being attacked because of her comments regarding the Pride Flag, and her wish to have a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag flying on the front porch.

While I grew up seeing the Sacred Heart of Jesus staring down at me, all bloody and thorns, from my grandmother’s living room wall, and while I do not particularly like that form of interior decorating, I find no problem with Alito’s annoyance at the ubiquitous rainbow, which seems to have supplanted the American flag for so many home dwellers.

She’s the wife of a Supreme Court justice, not the human equivalent of his rib, the Old Testament notwithstanding.

I cannot believe the number of ill-intentioned people arguing that she reflects poorly upon him, as if they are literally one and the same person.

Martha Ann Alito had a life before she met her husband, and every feminist out there suggesting that she is simply his proxy with a vagina is a hypocritical disgrace.

And speaking of disgraces, let’s circle back to Lauren.

Even journalists who have clear progressive biases have criticized her actions.

Al Tompkins, a teacher of broadcast journalism at the Poynter Institute, had this to say: “The danger comes when she is portrayed as a journalist. She styles herself as a documentarian, but she’s really an activist. And in this case, she is misrepresenting who she is. She is tricking her way into the trust of people she’s talking to.”

The people who don’t like what the Alitos stand for were delighted that they were the victims of a “gotcha,” which is fine.

What is not fine is that they are trying to present what this fraudster has done as actual, legitimate journalism.

Take it from someone who hasn’t lied in any of her columns, about anything:

You can be forgiven for your opinions, but you can never be forgiven for tricking other people into giving you their own.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times in Pennsylvania. Her column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.