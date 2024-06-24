Fun in the SoCal Summer Sun!

It’s summer! Longer days, warmer temperatures and plenty of summer fun can be had throughout Southern California. Nothing says summer like outdoor music under the summer sky, day or night, sports, wine tasting and more.

Off the 405

The Getty Center,

1200 Getty Center Drive,

Los Angeles, CA 90049

July 20, July 27, Aug. 24

Off The 405 is the Getty Center’s annual outdoor free summer concert series, bringing some of today’s most exciting bands to the stage for a memorable experience amid stunning architecture and breathtaking sunset views. These Saturday night concerts begin at 6 p.m. with a DJ set followed by the main performance at 7:30 p.m.

The remaining three concerts this summer include Helado Negro on July 20, Julia Holter on July 27 and Woods on Aug. 24.

The concerts, held in the museum courtyard are free, but do required tickets to attend.

To get tickets visit www.getty.edu/museum/programs/performances/offthe405.html

Avoid the traffic and the crowds and arrive early, preferably after 3 p.m. when the parking price drops to $15. You’ll can also visit the exhibits, which stay open until 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Summer X-Games Return to Ventura

June 28-30

Ventura County Fairgrounds

10 E. Harbor Boulevard

Ventura, CA

www.xgames.com/events/x-games-ventura-2024/tickets

The Summer X Games in Ventura proved to be so successful the X Games will return June 28-30. Watch world-class athletes soar over your head, setting even more extreme sports records this year, all backed by Ventura’s sun-soaked coastline. Experience the thrill of the world’s best skateboarding, BMX biking and Moto X. Also discover where to find great food, stellar music and parking all near downtown Ventura.

Event schedule:

Day 1, June 28 includes Women’s Skateboard Park and Street eliminations, Men’s Skateboard Street elimination and final, Women’s BMX Park final, BMX dirt elimination, Men’s Skateboard Vert final, Men’s BMX

Street final, Moto X Best Whip.

Day 2, June 29 features Women’s Skateboard Street final, Men’s Skateboard Park final, Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick, BMX Dirt final, Women’s Skateboard Street Best Trick, Women’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick, Men’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick, Men’s BMX Park Final, Moto X Best Trick.

Day 3, June 30 includes Women’s Skateboard Park and Vert Finals, Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick, Men’s Skateboard Street Final, Moto X Quarterpipe High Air, BMX Dirt Best Trick.

The X Games Ventura music festival will be held each evening after the day’s games are finished.

On Friday see multi-platinum selling recording artist Wiz Khalifa, AG Club and Oxymorrons. Saturday features Grammy-nominated Kaskade, Devault, Mija and Emo Nite. Sunday closes out the weekend with Fever 333, Blame My Youth and Metalachi. All music is included in the price of admission.

California Wine Festival Carlsbad

June 28-29

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Golf Club and Spa Resort’s Gardens and Heron Lawn

7100 Aviara Resort Drive,

Carlsbad, CA 92011

www.californiawinefestival.com/carlsbad

Make it a weekend in Carlsbad.

Friday, June 28, 6:30-9 p.m. enjoy the Sunset Rare and Reserve Wine Tasting at this elegant VIP event for true fine wine lovers. A champagne reception is just the prelude to an evening of sampling hard-to-find trophy wines, some already out of circulation and impossible to find.

On Saturday, June 29, noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy the Beachside Wine Festival.

VIP/Early Entrance at noon and General Admission at 1 p.m. The quintessential California wine tasting experience with sun, sea, food, wine and music. Wine oenophiles will find hundreds of fine wines, regional craft brews and a dizzying variety of foods to sample.

California Wine Festival Santa Barbara

July 19-20

Friday, July 19, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Plaza del Sol Hilton Santa Barbara

633 E Cabrillo Blvd.,

Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Saturday, July 20, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Chase Palm Park,

236 East Cabrillo Blvd.,

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

www.californiawinefestival.com/santa-barbara

If you need an excuse to travel to Santa Barbara, this is it. Experience the quintessential California wine tasting experience and enjoy hundreds of vintage wines, gourmet foods and lively music.

On Friday, enjoy a romantic evening of romantic evening of rare wine tasting with a champagne reception under the stars at Santa Barbara’s charming old-world Plaza del Sol at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

On Saturday, enjoy an afternoon at the beachside wine festival with wine, food and music, at the biggest wine festival under the sun.

The 43rd Annual Lotus Festival in Echo Park

July 13-14

Echo Park

751 Echo Park Ave/,

Los Angeles, CA 90026

www.laparks.org/lotusfestival

The city of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will celebrate Echo Park Lake’s floating lotus flowers with the 43rd Annual Lotus Festival on Saturday, July 13 noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 noon to 8 p.m. Food, music, dragon boat races, lantern launches and more. The historic event founded in 1972 celebrates the contributions of Asian-Americans to Los Angeles and this year will celebrate the Philippines.

The Lights of Dream Lantern launches will be held Saturday and Sunday at 1:30-5:30 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Valley Vibes Market

Sunday, July 17

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission.

Autry Museum of the American West, Autry Lawn

4700 Western Heritage Way,

Los Angeles, CA 90027

https://theautry.org/events/family-activities/valley-vibes-market

A new market experience featuring 60+ vendors, food trucks, music, fully stocked bar and good vibes. Explore a diverse range of artisanal products, from handmade jewelry and crafts to vintage finds and unique gifts.

Ferrari Day

Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Autry in Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way,

Los Angeles, CA 90027

https://theautry.org/events/community-partner-events/ferrari-day-autry

Free admission. Ferrari Day by the Southwest Region of the Ferrari Car Club will be held at the Autry Museum in Griffith Park with up to 40 Ferrari’s onsite for a mini car Show.