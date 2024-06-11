Jonathan Kraut | Law and Disorder: Applying Crime Traits to Trump

Oxford Dictionary defines law and order as “a situation characterized by respect for and obedience to the rules of a society.”

As a former professor and dean, I conducted research and studies evaluating the traits and nature of habitual criminals. As a practicing investigator for going on 30 years, I continue to interact with inmates and defendants exhibiting a criminal mindset.

My research and experience confirm what most in law enforcement and the judiciary in general believe, that there are four traits that almost always characterize habitual criminal thinking and persistent criminal conduct.

These include “entitlement” — deserving special treatment and the privilege to take advantage of others.

“Not taking responsibility for their criminal conduct” by making a crime someone else’s fault, blaming the police or adversaries who “are out to get them,” or blaming unfair and targeted prosecution, all while never admitting to actually committing a crime.

“Close associations with others possessing a criminal mindset.” This trait reflects a preference to associate with others who engage in misconduct and bending the rules.

“Having no remorse.” Even after convictions, habitual criminals often blame victims for letting a crime occur, and almost universally feel above the law. So why would they take responsibility?

If you agree that my four traits test is likely valid, consider applying these to former President Donald Trump — if you dare.

Trump’s argument that he should not be prosecuted for actions taken while he was president confirms his sense of entitlement.

When asked about why he kept presidential records belonging to the government and those boxes of classified records after leaving office, he said he has a right to have them.

Trump often reminds us his 34 count felony convictions, his 10 misdemeanor contempt of court judgments, 17 felony business fraud convictions by the Trump Organization, and 54 pending felony charges should have never happened.

These are indications of an entitlement mindset.

Although recently convicted by a jury of his peers after a seven-week criminal trial, a defamation case where two juries found him liable for defamation and sexual assault, and a ruling that The Trump Organization was a criminal enterprise, Trump blames all this on “corrupt judges,” “the Biden Administration,” and that the “radical left” is out to get him.

Are any of Trump’s associates, key advisors, and supporters of Donald Trump convicted of crime?

The following are those convicted of felonies: campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was sentenced to prison; campaign vice chairman Rick Gates, who was sentenced to prison; personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who was sentenced to prison; adviser and campaign aide Roger Stone, who was sentenced to prison; adviser and former White House aide Peter Navarro, who is currently in prison; campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who was sentenced to prison; The Trump Organization’s CFO, Allen Weisselberg, who is in prison for a second time; White House national security advisor Michael Flynn, who was criminally convicted; and Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon, currently awaiting sentencing and incarceration.

In addition, at least 703 have pleaded or were found guilty related to the Jan. 6 effort to delay congress’ certification of the 2020 election.

Three attorneys for Trump have pleaded guilty in a wide-ranging racketeering and frauds indictments that accuses Trump and 51 others of election tampering. Active criminal proceedings are ongoing in states including Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, and just now, Wisconsin, related to forgery, criminal conspiracy, and fraud.

Colorado Judge Sarah B. Wallace, at the conclusion of a full trial, found that Trump did in fact “engage in insurrection” on Jan. 6.

Federal District Judge David Carter ruled, “Based on the evidence, the Court finds that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.”

Six Trump lawyers have been disbarred and at least six more are convicted or pending criminal prosecution.

Trump was twice impeached because of evidence demonstrating criminal misconduct.

And regarding remorse: Trump has not, nor will likely never, accept responsibility for his lawless conduct.

Here is a list of President Joe Biden’s associates and key aides who have been convicted: There are none.

Here are the names of attorneys disbarred acting on Biden’s behalf: There are none.

Here is a list of President Joe Biden’s associates and key aides who have been convicted for acts performed in concert with Biden: There are none.

Of these two, which has embraced the law and which has embraced disorder?

Jonathan Kraut directs a private investigations agency, is the CEO of a private security firm, is the CFO of an accredited acting conservatory, former college professor and dean, is a published author, and Democratic Party activist. His column reflects his own views and not necessarily those of The Signal or of other organizations.