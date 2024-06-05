SCV lacrosse season roundup 

The spring high school lacrosse season is all wrapped up, with the Foothill League showing parity in both boys and girls’ leagues as each had co-champions.

The Saugus and Hart boys tied for a league title, marking the Centurions’ fourth straight championship while the team was all knotted up with the Indians, who won their first-ever title.

The Valencia and West Ranch girls tied for the championship for the third time in four years and will likely duke it out again in 2025 with a ton of returners on each side.

All four programs were well-represented in the 2024 all-Foothill League selections, while several players earned all-CIF nods.

Girls all-CIF:

Lauren Lamb, sophomore, West Ranch.

Gabrealle Martinez, junior, Saugus.

Martinez was a force for Saugus in the program’s historic year. The junior led the Centurions with 48 goals along with 10 assists, which helped Saugus win its first ever playoff game in its first postseason berth.

Boys all-CIF:

Parker Teel, senior, Saugus.

Wyatt Notch, senior, Saugus.

Tate Fuller, senior, Hart.

Scott Morris, senior, Hart.

Notch and Teel were hard to stop at Saugus. Notch led the team with a staggering 62 goals and 39 assists in his final season before heading to Dominican University. Teel was on pace for at least a 75-goal season before an injury sidelined the senior for a month and a half. The Concordia commit finished the season with 44 goals, 18 assists and still led the team with 49 takeaways.

Parker Teel (26) of Saugus drives to the goal against Hart defender Scott Morris (7) at Hart on Wednesday, 022024. Dan Watson/The Signal

Morris could be seen game after game locking up every opponent’s best attackers. The senior’s defensive prowess was key in Hart’s improbable year, which reached overtime of the CIF quarterfinals.

All-Foothill League selections:

Girls’ Offensive Player of the Year – Lauren Lamb, sophomore, West Ranch

Lamb was electric in her second year at the helm of the West Ranch offense and repeated as the league’s Offensive MVP. The sophomore shot just under .890% on the season and finished with 72 goals, half of which came in league play. She also led the team with 33 assists.

West Ranch’s Lauren Lamb (31) runs with the ball during the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against Valencia on March 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Girls’ Defensive Player of the Year – Lainey Steier, senior, Valencia

Steier was vital for Valencia rebounding from a slow start and carving its own path back to the Foothill League throne.

Valencia defender Lainey Steier (10) runs with the ball against Saugus defense during Wednesday’s game on March 20 at Saugus High School. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Boys’ Offensive Player of the Year – Tate Fuller, senior, Hart

Fuller was a scoring machine for Hart this season. The senior tallied team highs with 77 goals and 27 assists in the Indians’ historic season. Fuller pushed his Hart program further than it’s ever gone and now he’ll aim for similar results at BYU lacrosse.

Boys’ Defensive Player of the Year – Matthew Hollenbaugh, senior, Saugus

The Centurion goalie shined bright on a team full of stars. Hollenbaugh made 221 saves this season and reached a .563 save percentage. Hollenbaugh will take his talents to William Penn lacrosse.

Matt Hollenbaugh and his family. Photo Courtesy of Saugus lacrosse.

Girls’ First Team

Vivian Vega, junior, Hart.

Isabella DePaco, senior, Hart.

Kacey Quinlan, junior, Saugus.

Gabrealle Martinez, junior, Saugus.

Olivia Fassino, senior, Valencia.

Remi Wong, senior, Valencia.

Victoria Lee, senior, Valencia.

Maya Yiadom, senior, Valencia.

Grace Manning, freshman, West Ranch.

Olivia Bartholomew, senior, West Ranch.

Ella Thompson, junior, West Ranch.

Effie Gross, senior, West Ranch.

Valencia midfielder Victoria Lee (36) catches the ball against West Ranch’s Grace Manning (10) during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game on March 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Boys’ first team

Ryan Lee, senior, Castaic.

Ben Gomez, senior, Hart.

Scott Morris, senior, Hart.

Beau Vought, junior, Hart.

Parker Teel, senior, Saugus.

Wyatt Notch, senior, Saugus.

Aiden Caouette, senior, Saugus.

Kaden Barcus, sophomore, Saugus.

Wyatt Madden, sophomore, Saugus.

Alexander Hohler, junior, Valencia.

Hart goalkeeper Beau Vought (11) makes a save on a shot on goal by Wyatt Notch (22) of Saugus in the second half at Hart on Wednesday, 022024. Dan Watson/The Signal

Girls’ second team

Sophia Willis, senior, Hart.

Madison Smith, freshman, Hart.

Kierstyn Roberts, junior, Saugus.

Caroline Doran, freshman, Saugus.

Anya Krishnan, sophomore, Valencia.

Miranda Fox, sophomore, Valencia.

Emma Corriea-Fill, senior, Valencia.

Gianna PruDe, junior, Valencia.

Megan Choe, senior, West Ranch.

Ella Baker, freshman, West Ranch.

Sam Krantz, junior, West Ranch.

Kaya Carleton, senior, West Ranch.

Saugus midfielder Caroline Doran (8) looks for an opening to pass against Valencia defense during Wednesday’s game on March 20 at Saugus High School. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Boys’ second team

Max Smith, freshman, Hart.

Justin Chavez, junior, Hart.

Lucas Limon, sophomore, Saugus.

Alec LeBaut, senior, Valencia.

Mason Scott, senior, Valencia.

Tyler Cervantes, sophomore, Valencia.

Ryan Donell, senior, West Ranch.

Jonas Cantu, junior, West Ranch.

Brenden Reyes, senior, West Ranch.

Zain Dhar, sophomore, West Ranch.

Max Smith (32) of Hart celebrates after he scored in the first quarter against Saugus at Hart on Wednesday, 022024. Dan Watson/The Signal

Girls’ honorable mention

Julissa Flores, sophomore, Hart.

Madelynn Miller, junior, Saugus.

Peyton Richardson, junior, Valencia.

Alenna Cantu, freshman, West Ranch.

Valencia attacker Peyton Richardson (42) runs with the ball during the first quarter of Wednesday’s game on March 27 against West Ranch. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Boys’ honorable mention