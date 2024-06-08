Shari Gibbs | Irony in Normandy

This morning I watched the 80-year commemoration ceremony of D-Day. I saw the president give a speech to an audience that included men and women who were part of that day — a president who has allowed an unlawful, unvetted invasion by the rest of the world through what has now become nonexistent borders. This speech to people, who, besides fighting to save Europe, put everything on the line so the war would not come to our country and the homeland would remain safe. Ironic.

Shari Gibbs

Canyon Country