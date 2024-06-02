This Fathers Day, go beyond the tie

Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you’ve given Dad one too many ties in previous years, let this cool and creative gift guide inspire you to think a bit differently this time around:

Better Coffee

Is Dad’s coffee or tea always either too hot or too cold? Give him a perpetual Goldilocks “just right” effect with Nextmug, a temperature-controlled, self-heating mug that he can use at home or in the workplace. Perfect for busy people, it maintains the contents of the 14-ounce mug to the user’s specified temperature setting, whether that’s warm, (130 degrees F) hot, (140 degrees F) or piping, (150 degrees F). The Nextmug comes with a docking coaster for easy charging and a spill-resistant lid. The stylish and ergonomically-designed mug is available in colors ranging from burgundy to sage to black, so you’ll be sure to find an option that suits your dad’s style. Visit https://nextmug.com for more information.

Campfires On-the-Go

If Dad loves the great outdoors, ghost stories or s’mores, a Portable Campfire may be just the thing for him. This totable firepit is made from recycled soy wax and paper for sustainability, and is easy to light and put out. Involving a lot less mess and smoke than a traditional campfire, it’s a great addition to any tailgate, backpacking trip or beach or backyard sing-a-long.

Pampering

It’s not always acknowledged, but men deserve to be pampered, too. Consider gifting Dad a personal care kit full of top-notch beard oils, colognes and shaving cream. Not sure where to start? Opt for a subscription box this year. This will allow him to try out different brands and products over time. Then, next year, you can craft a gift basket based on his favorite selections.

Just for Fun

If you opt for an entirely useless object, make sure that it’s one-of-a-kind. Upload your favorite picture of your dad to mycustombobbleheads.com and they’ll deliver a pint-sized, bobblehead version of him to your doorstep. Making hilarious décor for a bookshelf or desk, your dad will be both flattered and amused by this quirky gift.

Lifelong Learning

Is Dad a lifelong learner? Support his quest for knowledge with membership to an online education subscription platform. From soft skills like leadership and poetic thinking to hard skills like web development and photography, your dad will have a world of information straight from the experts in the palm of his hands.

Something for the Workspace

When home projects abound, the right tools can help dad work smarter, solve problems and get more done easier and faster. With unprecedented adaptability and flexibility, the IQ Vise System by Work IQ Tools features a ball and socket design that allows articulation and 360-degree rotation at any angle for optimal work positioning while complementing task-specific jaws create the perfect grip for an extensive range of shapes and materials. Plus, IQ Connect plug-and-play accessories provide hands-free assistance on the vise and around your work area via three additional mounting options. Find more Father’s Day gift ideas to help dad work smarter at workiqtools.com.

The Gift of a Great Workout

If your dad is looking to get (or stay) in shape, skip the gym membership and give him the equipment he needs to complete his workouts at home. From strength training equipment like dumbbells to cardio equipment such as running shoes, a jump rope and more, plus essentials like a yoga mat and resistance bands, there are plenty of options available to help your dad create a fitness center in the comforts of home.

Listen in Peace

The right set of wireless, noise-canceling headphones can be a gamechanger when it comes to listening to music or podcasts. Replacing those old, wired headphones with a pair of in-ear or over-ear Bluetooth-connected ones – whichever style he typically prefers — with an extended battery life can serve as an upgrade whether your dad is hitting the gym, walking the dog, taking a phone call on the go or just watching his favorite show on his phone while lounging at home. This Father’s Day, bring a smile to Dad’s face with gifts that will make his life easier, and more relaxed, interesting and fun.