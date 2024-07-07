Beat the outside heat by playing indoors

While much of the country is sweltering in record breaking heat, for the Santa Clarita Valley, we call it “a regular summer day.”

As the calendar counts down to “real summer” which is normally August through October in the SCV, the temperatures are starting to rise. It’s time to expect routine temperatures in the 90s and 100s.

It’s also time to celebrate The Great Indoors, including theaters, museums, casinos, ice rinks and other places where you can beat the heat. Malls used to be a great escape from the heat and the surviving malls are still a great place to cool off while enjoying food and entertainment.

The Movies

Movie theaters are a traditional favorite for getting away from unpleasant hot temperatures.

This summer’s anticipated biggest blockbusters include:

July 19 “Twisters”: A sequel to the 1996 hit film.

July 12 “Fly Me to the Moon”: A quirky period comedy where a NASA director entrusted with the Apollo 11 launch hires a Don Draper–esque marketing guru brought in to “sell the moon” when public support for the launch plummets.

July 26 “Deadpool and Wolverine”: The third installment of the “Deadpool” Marvel franchise.

Aug. 16 “Alien: Romulus”: This new film in the “Alien” franchise takes place between the events of the first 1979 film “Alien” and James Cameron’s action-packed 1986 sequel “Aliens.”

Aug. 23 “Blink Twice”: Channing Tatum a charming tech billionaire who invites a couple of ordinary nonbillionaires to his private island to hang with other one-percenters.

Indoor Water Park at Great Wolf Lodge

12681 Harbor Blvd., Garden Grove 92840

Info: www.greatwolf.com/southern-california

For a unique “get out of the heat” vacation, try Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove and its indoor water park. Nearly 100,000 square feet of indoor aquatic fun is waiting with the River Canyon Run, Rapid Racer, Sequoia Splash and more.

If land activities are more your style, the hotel also boasts an arcade, bowling alley, mini-golf and ropes course.

This is a fun getaway for adults who are still kids at heart. But be advised, children will be present, in multitudes.

Explore the history and art of Ventura County at the Museum of Ventura County located in Ventura. Photo courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County.

Museum of Ventura County

100 East Main Street, Ventura 93001

Info: venturamuseum.org/visit

Explore the history and art of Ventura County. The museum also offers free events including a special experience where attendees can learn the artistry of Zapotec weaving on Sunday, July 14 from 2 – 5 p.m.

The artist in charge of this weaving workshop is Eduardo Jiménez. Jiménez is from Teotitláisn del Valle, a town of 5,000 inhabitants, 20 miles from the city of Oaxaca, famous for its ancestral weavings.

Admission to the museum is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors with ID. Under age 18 is free. In addition, the first Sunday of each month is free.

Chumash Casino Resort

3400 CA-246, Santa Ynez 93460

Info: www.chumashcasino.com

Not far from the SCV the Chumash Casino Resort is a great haven to escape the heat.

The spacious, 115,000 square foot casino floor features 2,300 of the newest, hottest slot machines, plus bar top gaming at the Center Bar.

In addition to slot machines, table games, Bingo, food and drinks the resort also offers entertainment.

On Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. see the pop band Air Supply Tickets are priced at $49, $59, $69, $74, $79.

Few groups have done it better than Air Supply. From their hits “All Out of Love” and “Lost in Love” to every love song in-between, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock have been recording hits and touring the world for almost 50 years. Now in their 70s the duo continues to sing their hits to adoring fans.

The Cube

27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia 91355

Info: www.thecubesantaclarita.com

The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center offers public skating Monday-Friday 9-11 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. On Fridays there is an additional session 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays offer public skating 1:30-4:30 p.m. and 7:30- 9:30 p.m.

Admission and skate rental: $17, If you just want to sit and watch the skaters, admission only is $12.

The Cube also offers The Grille for pizza, burgers and more, as well as the Top Shelf which offers a full bar, serving local brews, wine and uniquely named cocktails.

The local library is a great place to cool off during the hot summer months. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

SCV Public Libraries

Info: www.santaclaritalibrary.com, lacountylibrary.org

The three libraries of the Santa Clarita Public Library system and the two County of Los Angeles Public Library locations are not only cool and inviting, they offer a range of programs for all ages.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St., Newhall 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Rd., Canyon Country, 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch 91381

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Rd, Castaic 91384