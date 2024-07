Democrats will always proclaim President Joe Biden has the mind and body of a 30-year-old while Republicans will insist he is teetering on the grave with terminal senility. What is a voter to believe? The president should take a cognitive evaluation test and promptly publish the results, ending constant speculation. If he doesn’t, the only safe assumption is that he fears the test results will send him to pasture. The voters need to know!

Bill Lyons

Santa Clarita