Blue Heat bring home third national championship 

For the second straight season, the Santa Clarita FC Blue Heat season came down to a penalty shootout for the United Women’s Soccer national title.

Neither the Blue Heat or the New England Mutiny could pull away in Saturday’s regulation or extra time in Buffalo, leading to penalty kicks, where SCFC fell at home last season.

The teams went to sudden death before Hart alumna Ariana Salvador buried the decisive final penalty as Mutiny missed the following shot, leading to the 6-5 victory for the Blue Heat.

The celebration was electric as the players, coaches and SCFC owner Carlos Marroquin rushed the field after clinching the national title. Marroquin was just as emotional as his players, falling to the ground celebrating the emotional triumph.

Blue Heat owner Carlos Marroquin gets an ice bath after the 2024 UWS championship game. Courtesy photo.

“We’ve won it all three times and played in five finals,” Marroquin said in a phone interview. “It’s something amazing for this town. I do everything for Santa Clarita. I’ve lived here for 28 years so I belong to this town. My kids were born here. I have my business here.”

SCFC now becomes a three-time UWS national champion and remains the only semi-pro club in the league to win more than one title.

Emilie Castagna put Santa Clarita up early in the game after she buried a shot that rebounded off the crossbar.

New England answered just before halftime and went up 2-1 early in the second half, but could never put the Blue Heat away.

SCFC found its equalizer in the 78th minute off the leg of Cameron Vallardes, who headered in the score on a perfect cross from forward Liz Worden.

The UWS playoffs allow little to no preparation for the championship game, as the semifinals were hosted on Friday, less than 24 hours before the title match.

The Blue Heat were in danger of heading into extra time in its semifinals match with the hosting Buffalo FC but found an answer late in the game. Two goals after the 77th minute from Mckenna Whitham and Kaylin Raibon sealed the deal and punched SCFC’s ticket back to the finals.

The Mutiny beat the Michigan Jaguars, the very team that prevailed over the Blue Heat in the championship game PKs last season.

The 13-year-old Whitham is the youngest player to ever play in the UWS and has come up clutch all season for Santa Clarita. Marroquin sees big things happening soon for Whitham, a U.S. Youth National Team member.

“I think she’ll sign a professional contract soon,” Marroquin said. “We were very lucky to have her with us before she went pro. She jumped from Blue Heat to the pro level. She will have the record out of everyone on the whole planet as the youngest player ever to play a professional game.”

SCFC has fielded numerous high school talents who play alongside the NCAA and national teamers in the UWS. However, Whitham joined in on the fun early, with a strong mentality and great feel for the game.

13-year-old [Yes, THIRTEEN] McKenna Whitham just scored for Gotham in a preseason friendly against Deportivo Cali 😳



🎥@GothamFC pic.twitter.com/KLPjgVNY1R — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) February 28, 2024

“Her mentality is like an adult’s,” Marroquin said. “She’s different from everybody. I think she was born to play soccer and go pro. She’s ready for that.”

The team has numerous players ready to go pro in the National Women’s Soccer League and join former Blue Heat stars Alyssa Thompson and Ally Lemos.

Liz Worden and Amanda Clark both play for Long Beach State, Tatum Wynalda and Taylor Bloom shine at Pepperdine while goalkeeper Jordan Brown has been a stonewall at Georgia. These women could all hear their names called in the 2025 NWSL draft, a feeling that Marroquin never forgets.

“It makes me so proud and happy to help them accomplish their dreams,” Marroquin said. “We have a few girls this year who will go pro, too.”

For Marroquin and coaches Leonardo Neveleff and Kai English, it’s all back to the drawing board for next summer, when SCFC will return hungry for a fifth championship cup. Several players will likely return before getting their shot at the next level but for now, 2024 belongs to the Santa Clarita Blue Heat.

“Thank you, Santa Clarita for the support,” Marroquin said. “Thank you to the city for the sponsorship. Hopefully next season, we have more and more support.”