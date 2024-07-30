Brian Richards | A Bloodless Insurrection

What just happened?

A sitting president decides to run again. He campaigns through the primaries and wins just about every delegate, running almost unopposed. But then something happened.

It seems that Democrats all had an epiphany on June 27 and saw what the rest of the nation saw with President Joe Biden. Namely, that he was senile, incompetent, and clearly unable to perform the duties of the presidency.

Just kidding on that last sentence. What they actually saw was poll after poll showing President Donald Trump not only beating President Biden in the raw vote, but trouncing him solidly in the battleground states. Most of us knew Biden was incapable but to the Democrats this didn’t matter. They would vote for a bar of soap if the bar of soap could beat President Trump. More on that later.

So, the Democrats being Democrats, what did they do? They held a good old-fashioned insurrection against a sitting president who wanted to run and who had earned the right to run by sweeping all the primaries. The Democrat command convened and decided in the space of days that Biden had to go.

First they got their puppet in Hollywood, George Clooney, to make the first foray into insurrection land. This was followed by a steady drip, drip, drip, of minor players from Congress saying Joe had to go. This was followed by the heavy hitters of the insurrection, Barack Obama of course, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and the media who suddenly saw President Biden as the demented and flawed leader that he was. It was so sudden it was almost biblical. Jesus curing the blind kind of thing. One day he was spry and active and running circles around his staff of 23-year-olds, the next day they’re taking away the car keys. After that, the insurrection was complete and it was thankfully a bloodless one.

At least a Capitol Hill cop didn’t kill one of the insurrectionists like they did on Jan. 6.

This brings us to the selected, not elected, heir apparent. Kamala Harris, who snatched the votes of 14 million primary voters in one insurrectionist swoop. The nation’s highest-ranking diversity, equity and inclusion hire will now assume the hopes and dreams of the Democrat party. Now I’m sure many of you are aghast at my description of Vice President Harris but you can only blame President Biden for me calling her a DEI hire. You see, had Biden not promised to make his VP a Black woman, then it could be argued that she wasn’t a DEI hire, that indeed she was the most qualified to be second in command. However, since she was hired based only on her gender and her skin pigment this is the very definition of a DEI hire.

Isn’t that the goal of DEI, to hire based on race and/or gender and not necessarily competence? The left should be celebrating us calling Kamala a DEI hire because that’s the entire purpose of DEI policies. Well done, mission accomplished my leftist friends! You have shown us that anyone can vie for the top office while getting zero votes in not one, but two primary elections if you check the right boxes.

Had President Trump selected Nikki Haley or Condoleezza Rice or Winsome Sears, (I know she’s not eligible), nobody would say they were DEI hires because they had their success based on hard work and competence, not someone checking a box. The left created DEI and shoved it down all our throats and now they have to live with the consequences, namely that when a woman or person of color is selected by the selectors because they are a woman or person of color, they are by default a DEI hire and almost never the most competent. Otherwise, why announce gender and/or skin pigment as your goal?

So congratulations on your bloodless insurrection and congratulations on the ascension of your DEI hire. I also want to wish you good luck because simply being a (fill in the blank) won’t be good enough, and especially someone as incompetent and untrustworthy as Kamala Harris.

Remember, she knew Biden was losing it and for years lied to the nation. It’s almost like she had an ulterior motive for covering for President Biden.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch