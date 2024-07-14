Diane Zimmerman | In Case You Hadn’t Heard

France banned mail-in voting in 1975 due to fraud. Mexico banned mail-in voting (except for citizens living abroad) in 1992 due to fraud. Belgium banned mail-in voting in 2018. Sweden, Italy, Japan, Russia, Latin American countries and the Middle East do NOT permit mail-in voting. (Source: Atlas Society)

Please, remind us. Why do we allow mail-in balloting here in the United States of America?

Also: Did you know that the county sheriff, working with the county Board of Supervisors, has the power to STOP mail-in ballots, get rid of electronic voting machines, go back to paper ballots, and more? How are we going to be able to afford to pay for machines and the 29 days to vote before and 27 days after?

Show up at Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meetings. Talk to the sheriff and the board as many times as it takes to get changes made before the November election.

Many counties across the United States are taking this on. If your county sheriff or Board of Supervisors are not aware of this, may I suggest they contact Chad Bianco, Riverside County sheriff. Or the Shasta County sheriff. Either one could help you learn “the ropes” on this oh-so-important issue.

Diane Zimmerman

Valencia