Dr. Gene Dorio | Passing the Torch

One difficult responsibility as a physician is to recognize physical frailties, especially those indicating patients are incapable of driving. Too often in my medical practice, most resistance to giving up car keys comes from older men. Understandably, it is a clear and present threat to their independence if they can’t freely drive to the market or post office.

“I’ve been driving for 60 years and haven’t had an accident!” “Don’t be foolish, I can still drive!” is followed by guilt-laden doubters, “What if you run over some kids!”

This confrontation sometimes divides families, with some pro and others against. Our strong-willed mother in her 90s fought back by putting an alarm on her car when my brother kept rightly removing the car battery, and she persistently called AAA for a replacement!

Often, the physical debility can progress to mental deterioration in getting lost or confused by signs or new traffic patterns. Recognition of these problems is often brought to the attention of doctors by family members who we rely on. Fortunately, physicians don’t have to administer a driving test, but we do have to send them to the DMV for further evaluation.

As we age, physical and mental problems creep up on us, and sometimes, it is hard to look in the mirror and see ourselves faltering. That’s right, Mr. President. I’m talking to you.

Unlike our mom and her bullish attitude, some families used their actual driving video to convince their loved ones it was time to relinquish their car keys. It is time, Mr. President, to look at the debate video to see what we, the public, see.

You have a strong track record in Congress and as president, and historically, no matter what naysayers might spout, you have made profound changes in your career for the American people. But it is time, as many have said, to “pass the torch.”

I am not your doctor, but I know a good neurologic evaluation is necessary. You can sustain your place in history without calling AAA or going to the DMV.

At this point, though, as a medical professional, I recommend giving up your car keys.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus