Gary Curtis | Presidential Potty Mouths

It seems we are living in a world where rude, crude, and even lewd language is used as common vernacular — by men and women. Even presidential and vice presidential candidates use offensive expletives in public. If you’ve been around public playgrounds, you may have heard children shouting profanities, swear words, or curses at each other. Where did they learn such offensive words or terms? Likely, at home or school! Or from some of our elected officials?

Former President Donald Trump recently told a rally of supporters that he had received a letter from evangelist Franklin Graham (son of Billy Graham), urging him to improve his public speeches by refraining from using foul language. Trump said he was trying to control his language, but in his lengthy campaign speeches, they sometimes need a bad word or two to better relate with his audience!

The Washington Post reports that current White House aides have a “dictionary” of swear words President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris uses with them present or directed at them.

Some may think of “curse words” simply as harmless vulgarity. However, the Bible often addresses cursing and lying together as forms of despicable speech.

I wonder if the current lack of respect and honor for some of our politicians and governmental leaders is caused by those who choose their expletives over being examples in speech and conduct.

Gary Curtis

Newhall