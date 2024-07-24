Golden Valley announces new head coaches 

Golden Valley has announced new head coaches joining the Grizzly family for the 2024-25 school year.

Megan Cooper will remain co-head coach of track and field after leading the program last season as an interim coach, according to a news release from the school.

The coach was on staff when the Golden Valley girls’ team won CIF two years ago and finished as runners-up the following year.

“For coach Megan, it isn’t just about winning, it’s about helping the athletes realize their own personal strengths and how they can reach their max potential and teaching them life lessons beyond the track,” the release reads.

Cooper, a Golden Valley alumna, will now lead the program alongside Jaliyah Berkley. The new co-head coach brings a ton of collegiate experience from her competitive years at Northern Arizona.

Berkley, a Valencia alumna, was also a two-time individual Foothill League champion for the Vikings. The coach’s work with Grizzly sprinters in the spring earned her a promotion to co-head coach for the 2025 season. Prior to coaching at Golden Valley, Berkley spent time coaching at her alma mater.

The new co-head coach will be one of the youngest head coaches in the league at 23 years old.

Alan Vanhook. Photo courtesy of Golden Valley athletics.

Away from the track, Alan Vanhook will become the next Golden Valley softball coach.

Vanhook has decades of experience coaching travel ball softball and basketball in the Foothill League.

Vanhook will be joined on staff by Arizona State alumna, Jordyn Vanhook, who batted .293 with 19 home runs in 2023, to become the Pac-12 home run champ.

“Coach Vanhook and his staff are eager to take on the challenge and are committed to pushing boundaries and overcoming obstacles,” the press release reads. “We look forward to a successful season under their leadership.”