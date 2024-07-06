Jim de Bree | Debate Proves Concerns

Over the past several months, when asked who I thought would win the election, my response was typically, “I don’t know, but here are my odds. Trump has a 45% chance of being elected, Biden has a 35% chance and there is a 20% chance that the next president will be someone else.” Until the debate, people thought I was smoking funny cigarettes and laughed at my response. During the debate, I received numerous e-mails and texts from friends and colleagues telling me they now see my point.

Jim de Bree

Santa Clarita