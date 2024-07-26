Lois Eisenberg | A Great Man Makes a Hard Decision

“Way to go, Patriot Brandon” in making the decision to withdraw from the 2024 election race.

It takes a great man to make a hard decision and you have done exactly that, President Joe Biden, by withdrawing from the 2024 election race.

President Biden, your health has to be important to you, your family and the American people and our wish is that you stay healthy for many years to come.

President Biden, you are a true patriot to have put your country first and not your party, and making the decision to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as your heir apparent to the presidency was another outstanding decision.

Kamala Harris is the perfect heir apparent to the presidency as attested by her being the vice president for three and a half years. She will carry out President Biden’s accomplishments full throttle and then some. Kamala Harris will take the American people’s well-being to heart and advocate all the benefits that they are deserving of.

Vice President Harris is a most accomplished woman in her own right and she will step into the presidency hitting the pavement running.

President Biden’s accomplishments in the last three and a half years have been most rewarding and his 50 years in politics as a public servant has been incredible.

These accomplishments have been downgraded by the Republican Party, reflecting their feelings of “sour grapes.”

Fellow Americans, reflect on this day that a great American patriot, Joe Biden, saved America, and get out of the way of that blue tsunami.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia