Mathiesen drafted by Astros in 14th round 

News Release

Ryan Mathiesen, the power-hitting, power-throwing pitcher and third baseman for The Master’s University baseball team, has been chosen by the Houston Astros in the 14th round of the MLB Draft Tuesday.

The Astros chose Mathiesen as a pitcher; as he consistently threw his fastball in the mid-90s and touched 97 during pre-draft workouts.

“I am so excited and eager to begin this next stage of life that the Lord has blessed me with,” Mathiesen said. “I am so thankful that he led me to TMU, which through his grace and the many lifelong relationships that he’s built has prepared me for this new journey. Thank you to the Astros for giving me the opportunity to continue my baseball career at the next level. I’m excited to get to work and start my pro ball journey.”

Used primarily as a closer over the past two seasons, Mathiesen appeared as a pitcher in 35 games with the Mustangs, notching a 6-2 record with 13 saves in 45 innings pitched. He struck out 55 batters, an average of 1.22 batters per inning, and allowed just 15 runs over the two seasons.

“I’m so thrilled for him,” said TMU head coach Monte Brooks. “All glory go to the Lord. (Ryan) is such a man of God. He pursued the word of God, he pursued his training, he pursued getting better day-by-day. His discipline, his commitment, his desire to be the best with the talents God has given him was all on display every day. The better he got, the more humble he became.”

A junior originally from Los Gatos, Mathiesen came to The Master’s from Cabrillo Community College. He was an All-GSAC selection in each of his two years as a Mustang, with three conference Player of the Week titles as well.

“When I first saw him I knew how talented he was and I’m thankful that all the hopes that I had in him have come to fruition,” Brooks said. “He’s not going to stop here. We expect him to be in the big leagues and Lord willing, if he stays healthy, he will.”

Mathiesen will report Friday to the Astros spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, and likely begin play in the Florida Complex League.